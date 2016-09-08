* Euro hits two-week high
* U.S. stocks dip as Apple weighs
* Oil surges after inventory data
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 8 A gauge of global equity
markets fell modestly and the euro strengthened on Thursday
after the European Central Bank reaffirmed its commitment to run
its bond-buying program as long as needed, but did not confirm a
specific extension of the plan.
However, with euro zone inflation still way below target and
the ECB also trimming its 2017 growth forecast, Draghi said the
bank was looking at options to enable it to pursue the
money-printing program.
After a mixed bag of data over the past month, including
poor German industrial orders this week, many investors had
speculated the ECB might push ahead early with yet more stimulus
moves.
"It was pretty much a non-event," said Greg Anderson, global
head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets. "A
fair way of describing it is he decided to keep that arrow
(extending quantitative easing) in the quiver. There was a tiny
bit of disappointment in that."
After ECB chief, Mario Draghi, said the bank had not even
discussed an extension of quantitative easing, the euro gained
ground, hitting a two-week high of $1.1326. The dollar
touched a low of 94.465 against a basket of major currencies and
was last off 0.16 percent at 94.805.
European shares were lower, with the FTSEurofirst 300
off 0.3 percent.
A 2.2 percent decline in shares of Apple weighed on
each of the three major U.S. stock indexes in the wake of its
annual event on Wednesday. The company also said it would not
release details on first-weekend sales of the newly announced
iPhone 7.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 29.76 points,
or 0.16 percent, to 18,496.38, the S&P 500 lost 2.74
points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,183.42 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 19.09 points, or 0.36 percent, to 5,264.84.
MSCI's all-country world index dipped 0.12
percent after touching a 13-month high in the prior session.
German government bond yields extended earlier gains, up 5.3
basis points on the day at minus 0.07 percent after
hitting a high of minus 0.061 percent. U.S. Treasury yields also
rose, with benchmark 10-year Treasury notes down
14/32 in price to yield 1.587 percent, from 1.539 percent late
on Wednesday.
The focus will now shift to the U.S. Federal Reserve when it
holds a two-day policy meeting next week, as investors look for
clues on the timing of a rate hike. Expectations are for the Fed
to hold rates unchanged next week despite another round of
strong labor market data on Thursday.
Oil shares surged after U.S. Energy Information
Administration data showed a much bigger-than-expected draw in
inventories.
Brent crude was up 3.6 percent at $49.69, after
hitting a peak of $49.87, its highest since Aug. 26. U.S. crude
was last up 3.7 percent at $47.19 after hitting a one-week high
of $47.43.
(Additional reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)