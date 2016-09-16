(Corrects to clarify U.S. Department of Justice is demanding a
$14 billion settlement in talks with Deutsche Bank, but has not
yet levied a fine.)
* European markets lower as Deutsche Bank fine risk hits
banks
* Weak U.S. data reduces likelihood of Sept Fed rate hike
* Treasuries yield curve steepens to most in 2-1/2 months
* Oil prices heading for weekly falls of over 4 percent
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Sept 16 The possibility of a monster
fine for Deutsche Bank compounded a miserable week for European
stocks on Friday, while bonds bounced as weak U.S. retail sales
figures triggered a pullback in Federal Reserve rate hike
expectations.
News overnight that the U.S. Department of Justice proposed
Deutsche pay $14 billion in a settlement over claims that the
German bank missold mortgage-backed securities sent financial
stocks across Europe tumbling amid worries others could
also be clobbered.
Banks shares were on course for a weekly loss of more than 6
percent, their biggest since Britain's vote to leave the EU at
the end of June. Europe overall has also lagged the
rest of the world, with market falls of almost 4 percent in
Italy, Spain and Portugal.
"With Deutsche Bank facing a $14bn claim against it in the
U.S. for alleged irregularities in the way it sold mortgage
securities before the financial crisis, you have to wonder if
financial regulators are starting to do more harm than good,"
said ETX Capital analyst Neil Wilson.
"How can banks hope to move on from the crisis?"
The falls left MSCI's 47-country All World index
back-pedalling after gains in Asia and on Wall
Street overnight, and ensured it was set for its fourth week of
losses in the last five.
The week's big anxiety that the low interest rate and mass
money printing tactics of the major central banks might be
losing their potency looked like it had been put on hold,
however.
The difference between what investors demand to hold 10- or
30-year government bonds compared to short-term 2-year debt has
been climbing sharply, but yields fell broadly after Thursday's
lacklustre retail sales data.
That also kept the dollar on course for a second week of
falls against the yen as it dropped below 102 yen. Both
the Fed and the Bank of Japan hold policy meetings next week
that will be closely watched by markets.
"We had an unusually calm summer considering the Brexit vote
and the U.S. political risk and I think we are now paying it
back," said ABN Amro's Chief Investment Officer Didier Duret.
"With higher yields and lower equities it has felt like
there is no place to hide... But for us this is a short-term
move and there is no reason to panic."
The gap between U.S. five-year note yields and 30-year bond
yields widened to as much as 130.10 basis points
on Thursday, the steepest since June 27.
Futures traders are now pricing in a 12 percent chance of a
U.S. rate increase this month, down from 15 percent on
Wednesday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. Friday's
consumer price inflation data is the next test for rates-focused
traders.
CRITICAL SITUATION
Commodities markets saw wide divergences.
After a sharp jump on Thursday, Brent crude slid 1.2
percent to $46 a barrel, extending losses for the week to 4
percent. U.S. crude retreated 1.1 percent to $43.39,
poised to end the week down roughly 5 percent.
The resumption of exports from Libya and Nigeria and worries
that U.S. rig counts would continue to rise fed the long-running
theme of global oversupply.
Gold was steady at $1,314.64 an ounce, down about 1
percent for the week. Industrial metal nickel was
looking at a 6 percent weekly drop whereas copper was
set to log its largest weekly rise in two months.
Encouraging signals out of China's housing market and
indications of a revival in its factory sector over the summer
have stoked views that demand is quietly cranking up for the
third quarter.
"Copper (has) continued to bask in the afterglow of this
week's better-than-expected Chinese economic data," ANZ analysts
said in a note.
Despite the broader easing of bond yields in Europe on
Friday, there were still signs of strains in Portugal as worries
about its finances pushed the gap between its bonds and those of
Germany to the widest since February.
Focus was also on a meeting of EU leaders in the capital of
Slovakia as they gathered without Britain following the Brexit
vote.
The euro was little changed at $1.1233, and Britain's pound
dropped 0.25 percent to leave it buying $1.3202.
"The point is not to simply expect a solution to Europe's
problems from one summit - we are in a critical situation - but
rather it is about showing through actions that we can be
better," German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters as she
arrived in Bratislava.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by John Stonestreet)