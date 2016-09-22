* European, Asian shares jump, Wall St eyeing record highs
* Fed flags possibility of Dec hike but outlook more dovish
* Dollar falls, yen up in wake of BOJ policy shift
* Turkey, Indonesia cut rates, world total since 2015 almost
200
* New Zealand leaves rates steady, further easing likely
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Sept 22 Wall Street had record highs
back in its sights on Thursday as world shares and bonds rallied
after the Federal Reserve signalled an increasingly cautious
approach to future U.S. rate increases.
European markets followed Asia's lead, with Britain's FTSE
100 climbing 1.3 percent and Germany's DAX and
France's CAC 40 both jumping almost 2 percent ahead of
what was expected to be a third day of gains in New York..
Oil and commodities firms gained the most as oil
and metal prices rose, while a weakened dollar
made the climbing easy for the euro, pound and
Swiss franc.
The yen also hit a four-week high of 100.10 against the
greenback and the overnight drop in U.S. government bond
yields saw German Bund yields
move decisively back into negative territory.
"The looser for longer message from the Fed and the lowering
of the median point of rate rise projections is seen as a plus
for risk assets, as can been seen in global equities," said fund
manager GAM's head of multi-asset portfolios, Larry Hatheway.
The Fed did signal it could hike rates by year-end as the
labour market improved further, but cut the number of rate
increases expected in 2017 and 2018. It also reduced its
longer-run interest rate forecast to 2.9 percent from 3 percent.
That left investors feeling that any tightening would be
glacial at best. Market pricing for a December move rose only a
fraction to 59.3 percent <0#FF:> from 59.2 percent, according to
CME Group's FedWatch tool.
Westpac analyst Richard Franulovich noted that back in June
the median 'dot plot' - the rate moves expected by the Fed's
members - showed five hikes to end-2017. Now it is down to just
three.
"We do not feel that the dollar has the wherewithal to make
a more concerted run higher in the next few weeks," he added.
"The FOMC is unlikely to deliver anything more than a very
'dovish' December hike."
Before that also comes the uncertainty of U.S. elections,
added GAM's Hatheway.
Another central bank struggling with too-low inflation is
the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, which held rates steady on
Thursday but renewed a pledge to cut again even as much of the
domestic economy grows briskly.
The RBNZ's blunt statement that further easing would be
needed knocked the local dollar down 0.2 percent to $0.7334
, but the market has found it hard to sell a currency that
still offers an overnight interest rate of 2 percent.
OIL ON THE BOIL
The Australian dollar edged up to an almost two-week
high of $0.7641 after new Reserve Bank of Australia Governor
Philip Lowe said interest rate cuts and a weaker currency were
helping the economy, but that it was "not particularly useful"
to keep cutting rates in the hope that this would eventually
lift growth.
Indonesia and Turkey took a
different view as both cut their rates, the latter for the
seventh month running. There have now been almost 200 cuts
worldwide since the start of last year. (graphic reut.rs/24kleab)
In commodity markets, gold traded down 0.3 percent at
$1,332.63 an ounce, having climbed 1.7 percent as the
U.S. dollar declined on Wednesday.
Oil prices showed no sign of fading though, having added as
much as 3 percent on Wednesday after a third surprise weekly
drop in U.S. crude stockpiles boosted the demand outlook in the
world's largest oil consumer.
Another supportive factor was an oil workers' strike in
Norway, which threatened to cut North Sea crude output.
U.S. crude (WTI) futures advanced 1 percent to $45.83
after soaring 2.9 percent on Wednesday. Brent crude futures
rose 0.8 percent to $47.21, adding to gains of 2 percent
on Wednesday.
Industrial metals surged too, along with
emerging market assets, on the hope that low global interest
rates will boost both growth and demand for resources. Over half
of the main emerging economies are commodity producers.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
closed up 1.1 percent in its sixth straight
session of increases, just 0.9 percent shy of its one-year high
touched earlier this month.
"The market got what it expected/wanted: Another dose of
central bank support for markets following the Bank of Japan
meeting," said Daniel Morris, senior investment strategist at
BNP Paribas Investment Partners in London.
The U.S. session will see weekly jobless claims and monthly
house price figures published, with euro zone consumer
confidence data set to show how shopper confidence there is
holding up due at 1400 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney and Jongwoo Cheon
and Nichola Saminather in Singapore; Editing by Mark Heinrich)