* World stocks near 13-month high, set for best week in 2
months
* Oil back on the up after signs of Saudi-Iran deal
* Global bond yields at 2-week low
* European, U.S. stock markets dip on day
* Sterling slides 1 percent as Brexit nerves grow
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Sept 23 Stock markets headed for their
biggest weekly gain in two months on Friday after a week of
central bank meetings that left investors still unconvinced that
U.S. policymakers intend to put an end to an era of ultra-low
interest rates.
European stock markets dipped around half a percent in
morning trade, but global share indices were
still near 13-month highs, helped by the assumption after a
statement on Wednesday that the Federal Reserve, at worst, would
raise interest rates only gradually over the next two years.
Oil prices, down in early trade, surged back into
positive territory after sources told Reuters that Saudi Arabia
had offered to reduce output if rival Iran also agrees to a cap,
a major compromise ahead of OPEC talks in Algeria.
But the mood remained rocky. A batch of poor German and
European data helped propel losses for Europe's major exchanges
and sterling fell 1 percent on nerves about the
pace and course of talks on Britain's exit from the European
Union. Wall Street was set to open marginally lower.
"Markets look to have at least one eye on Brexit's timing
after (UK Foreign Minister) Boris Johnson stepped into the fray
to suggest the formal withdrawal process could begin early next
year," said Chris Saint, Senior Analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown
Currency Service.
"Disappointing euro zone PMI data haven't dented appetite
for the euro... (but) the data will add to worries that growth
across the region is losing momentum."
The jury is still out on whether the Fed will deliver a
long-speculated increase in interest rates in December, pushing
Treasury yields to their biggest decline in weeks and the dollar
to a half percent loss for the week.
Buying of Italian and Spanish debt - another indicator of
markets' appetite for risk - has driven the biggest weekly fall
in yields since the start of July.
"The immediate reaction across markets to the Fed's decision
... has been lower treasury yields, higher stock prices and a
weaker dollar," said Jasper Lawler, an analyst at CMC Markets in
London. "This reflects an understanding that the Fed isn't about
to raise rates for at least three months."
Asian shares held near 14-month highs, while Japanese bond
yields fell as investors continued to debate the Bank of Japan's
new policy scheme, which will seek to keep longer-dated yields
around zero.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
ticked up 0.15 percent, driven by gains in
Australia, and within sight of their highest levels since July
2015.
But Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.3 percent, reflecting
the yen's gains during a market holiday on Thursday.
"Equity indices are displaying oft-seen Friday weakness,
investors digesting strong 3-4 percent rallies of the last
week/10-days," said Mike van Dulken, Head of Research at Accendo
Markets.
"Banks remain pressured by the prospect of lower rates for
longer and global growth uncertainty. Defensives more in favour
into week-end."
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Mark
Heinrich)