* Deutsche up 3 percent, lifts European shares after Asia
fall
* Oil up on U.S. inventories data, eyes on Algiers talks
* Dollar pushes higher versus major peers
* Fed chief Yellen, ECB President Draghi speaking later
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, Sept 28 A recovery in Deutsche Bank
shares helped push European stocks higher on Wednesday, easing
concerns over Germany's financial sector that had hit equities
in Asia and drove investors into safe-haven government bonds and
the dollar.
Beyond banking sector worries, markets were looking ahead to
separate appearances by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi as well as a
meeting of oil producers in Algiers.
Reflecting investor caution, Wall Street looked set to open
around flat. S&P 500 e-mini futures were flat while
equivalents on the Dow Jones were up less than 0.1
percent.
However, after a torrid couple of days, there was some good
news for holders of shares in Deutsche Bank.
Germany's biggest lender said it sold its British insurance
business Abbey Life to Phoenix Group for 935 billion
pounds ($1.2 billion).
And Deutsche Chief Executive John Cryan told German daily
Bild he had not sought state aid after a report the lender had
asked for help to deal with a $14 billion demand from the U.S.
Department of Justice over claims it mis-sold mortgage-backed
securities.
Deutsche shares were last up 2.7 percent, having hit a
record low on Tuesday and lost about half their value this year.
This helped push the pan-European STOXX 600 index
up 0.9 percent, with an index of banks up 1.3 percent.
German two-year government bonds, however, held
near Tuesday's record low of minus 0.711 percent and last traded
just above minus 0.7 percent. Germany sold a tranche of the
bonds at a record low yield at auction of minus 0.7 percent.
Asian shares spent much of the trading session in negative
territory, on investor concern about the state of the European
banking sector and lower oil prices.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
moved in and out of negative territory and last
stood less than 0.1 percent higher on the day.
Japanese shares fell, with the Nikkei 225 index
falling 1.3 percent by the close.
Oil prices were slightly higher, partially reversing
Tuesday's fall of some 3 percent on diminished expectations that
oil producers meeting in Algiers this week would reach an
agreement to ease a global glut of crude.
Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) are due to meet at 1400 GMT. Some in the market
say the Algiers talks could lay the groundwork for an agreement
at OPEC's formal policy meeting in Vienna on Nov. 30, said
Vyanne Lai, oil analyst at National Australia Bank in Melbourne.
"I think OPEC producers realise they can't continue to
expand production indefinitely - OPEC producers are close to
maximum capacity - so there could be room for a deal (in
November)," Lai said.
Brent crude, the international benchmark, last
traded at $46.51 a barrel, up 54 cents on the day on data
showing a surprise drawdown in U.S. inventories.
YELLEN SPEAKS
The dollar < was up 0.1 percent against a basket of
currencies. Fed chief Yellen testifies before the House
Financial Services Committee on regulation but may face
questions on the interest rate outlook and the economy.
The Fed left rates on hold last week but strongly signalled
they could rise in December.
ECB head Draghi speaks in Berlin.
The euro was flat at $1.1210.
"While we admit that near-term downside risks to the euro
have increased due to financial stability concerns we think that
any setback into the $1.11 handle offers a buying opportunity,"
Hans Redeker, head of currency strategy at Morgan Stanley said.
The yen weakened 0.2 percent to 100.65 per dollar and
sterling dipped 0.1 percent to $1.3014.
