* Bond yields hit multi-month highs
* Dollar tops 105 yen
* U.S. Q3 GDP data in focus
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Oct 28 Stocks fell on Friday, curbed by
yet another rise in global bond yields that also lifted the
dollar to a three-month high against the yen as investors grew
more confident that U.S. interest rates will rise before the end
of the year.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. and euro zone yields rose to their
highest since May before settling, and 10-year British yields
were on track for their biggest monthly rise since January 2009,
the second-biggest in more than 20 years.
Investors' focus on Friday turns to third-quarter U.S. gross
domestic product (GDP) figures after Thursday's upbeat jobless
claims, manufacturing and home sales data strengthened the case
for the Fed to raise rates by year-end.
Next week the Fed, Bank of Japan and Bank of England all
deliver their latest policy decisions. The Fed is 90 percent
certain to hold fire, according to fed fund futures pricing on
the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. But the chance of a rise in
December, after the U.S. presidential election, is put at 72
percent.
"The concern is that central banks will hit the brakes on
stimulus," said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz. "The U.S. (Q3
GDP) data release is a very important one, as a good number
could increase expectations for a rate hike in December."
Europe's index of leading 300 shares was last down
0.3 percent at 1,346 points, Germany's DAX slipped by 0.2
percent and Britain's FTSE 100 inched up by 0.1 percent
.
MSCI's global stock index fell 0.1 percent
while its broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.3 percent, pressured by the prospect
of easy money flows being crimped should the Fed tighten policy.
The one bright spot in Asia was Japan, where the weak yen
helped to lift the Nikkei 225 index by 0.6 percent for a
weekly rise of 1.5 percent.
U.S. stock futures pointed to a rise of up to 0.2 percent at
the open on Wall Street.
HIGHER AND HIGHER
In a week marked by deep slides in prices of U.S. and
European debt, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield
climbed to a five-month high on Friday just below 1.88 percent,
helped by surging British gilt and German bund yields.
The 10-year gilt yield is up nearly 20 basis
points on the week to levels not seen since Britain's vote in
June to leave the European Union and has risen more than 50
basis points this month.
Bond yields have risen recently amid concerns that
ultra-easy policies practiced by the major central banks could
have their limits and may not be continued indefinitely.
Deutsche Bank's John Reid on Friday said that bond markets
are living a "nightmare" moment, Rabobank analysts deemed the
recent sell-off a "bloodbath" and Bank of America Merrill Lynch
warned of an "angry rise" in yields in the weeks ahead.
Germany's 10-year bund yield rose to 0.219
percent on Friday, its highest since early May, and marking a
sharp turnaround from the record low of minus 0.20 percent in
July under the European Central Bank's extensive monetary
easing.
ECB Governing Council member Philip Lane said on Friday that
the ECB will provide stimulus to the euro zone economy until the
bloc's inflation rate is on the path towards its target, with
March next year providing an important "staging post".
Boosted by the spike in Treasury yields, the dollar scaled a
three-month peak of 105.42 yen and the rise in euro zone
yields lifted the euro by a quarter of a percent to $1.0924
on Friday.
The dollar index was little changed at 98.880 after
rising about 0.2 percent on Thursday. It was on track for a
weekly gain of about 0.3 percent, having struck a nine-month
peak along the way.
Sterling fell 0.4 percent against the dollar to $1.2110
and an eight-day low against the euro after Northern
Ireland's High Court ruled that the law of the province did not
restrict the British prime minister's ability to trigger an exit
from the European Union.
In commodities, crude oil gave back some of Thursday's
gains. Brent crude was down 0.3 percent at $50.33 a
barrel and U.S. crude was down 0.4 percent at $49.50.
(Editing by David Goodman)