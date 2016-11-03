* S&P 500 steadies after 7-day losing streak; Facebook falls
* Pound surges more than 1 percent as UK govt loses Brexit
ruling
* Yields rise as Bank of England projects higher inflation
* Oil prices dip down on inventory boost, OPEC skepticism
(Updates to U.S. trading, changes byline, dateline; previous
LONDON)
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, Nov 3 Global equity prices, rattled by
worries about the U.S. presidential election, steadied on
Thursday after a UK court ruled that the British parliament must
approve a government decision to trigger Brexit, lifting the
pound to a three-week high.
U.S. Treasury prices slipped after the Bank of England
scrapped plans to cut interest rates and projected higher
inflation, while oil prices remained weak.
"The market is having a bit of a rethink about the slide in
the past few days, and the UK court decision this morning is
also lifting equities a little bit," said Michael Baughen,
global investment specialist at JP Morgan Private Bank in Tampa.
The court decision, which will be appealed in early
December, appeared to offer hope to investors who worry Prime
Minister Theresa May's cabinet is set on a "hard" exit from the
EU. The sterling topped $1.24 for the first time in three weeks
.
Tension in markets, rattled this week by a tightening race
between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump,
eased a little after the UK court ruling.
MSCI's 47-country "All World" index, was
flat, supported by a slightly higher Wall Street.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 35.2 points, or
0.2 percent, to 17,994.84, the S&P 500 gained 2.82
points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,100.76 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 5.03 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,100.54.
"Any news that might indicate that Brexit is not necessarily
a certainty or could be delayed is going to be positive for the
pound and the markets in general," said John De Clue, chief
investment officer, The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank in
Minneapolis.
Facebook shares fell as much as 5.5 percent and were
the biggest drag on the S&P and the Nasdaq, a day after the
social media giant warned that revenue growth would slow this
quarter.
European shares looked set to end an eight-day losing streak
on solid corporate results. Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300
index was up 0.19 percent at 1,310.90.
In bond markets, U.S. Treasury prices dipped, with
long-dated bonds underperforming.
The Bank of England scrapped plans to cut interest rates and
indicated that inflation is likely to rise further. It ramped up
its forecasts for growth and predicted that inflation would jump
to 2.7 percent this time next year, nearly triple its current
level.
Benchmark 10-year notes were down 4/32 in price
to yield 1.81 percent, up from 1.80 percent late on Wednesday.
The U.S. dollar stabilized from multi-week lows against a
basket of major currencies on reduced U.S. election fears after
a New York Times/CBS a poll showed Clinton maintained a narrow
lead over Trump.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was still down 0.11
percent on the day at 97.295. That was an improvement from an
earlier 0.3 percent drop to a more than three-week low of
97.041.
A New York Times/CBS poll of 1,333 registered voters found
Clinton ahead by 3 percentage points, at the cusp of the Oct.
28-Nov. 1 survey's margin of error. Analysts said the poll
helped the dollar recover.
Oil prices dipped, with losses limited as an attack on a
Nigerian pipeline cut the country's output even as investors
remained skeptical about OPEC's planned production limit and
surprised at this week's build in U.S. crude inventories.
Brent crude was down 0.45 percent at $46.65 a
barrel, while U.S. crude was down 0.82 percent at $44.97.
Gold fell, driven by U.S. Federal Reserve signals suggesting
that it could raise interest rates next month, while investors
closely watched developments in the U.S. presidential election
campaign.
Spot gold prices were up 0.13 percent to $1,298.62.
