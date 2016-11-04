* Wall St up slightly as investors await election
* October jobs gains close to economist expectations
* European, Asian stock markets down across the board
* Oil set for sixth straight day of declines
* Bond prices gain as oil price drop risks lower inflation
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, Nov 4 Global equity markets slipped
amid investor concerns about the outcome of the U.S.
presidential election on Nov. 8, while oil prices remained weak
on concerns about surging inventories and whether OPEC members
will adhere to planned production limits.
Weaker oil prices raised concerns about low inflation,
sending U.S. Treasury prices higher, while election-related
worries sent the dollar down against the safe-haven Swiss franc.
A dismal outing for key Asian and European share indexes
weighed down the MSCI's 47-country "All World" index
, which was down 0.28 percent. The index hit a
4-month low, but found some support from Wall Street.
U.S. stocks treaded water in choppy trade as uncertainty
about the outcome of the election on Tuesday continued to weigh
on investor sentiment and data showing a strong pace of hiring
in October had little impact on the market.
U.S. employers maintained a strong pace of hiring in October
and boosted wages for workers, which could effectively seal the
case for a December interest rate increase from the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
"It's pretty strong, but it is not going to knock the
election news off the headlines nor off the top of investors'
minds," Sean Lynch, co-head of Global Equity Strategy at Wells
Fargo Investment Institute in Omaha, Nebraska.
"A good data point confirms our view that they will raise
rates in December and now investors go back to focusing on the
election next week and go from there."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 11.92 points,
or 0.07 percent, to 17,942.59, the S&P 500 gained 4.41
points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,093.07 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 11.71 points, or 0.23 percent, to 5,070.11.
Investors have been unnerved by signs the U.S. presidential
race between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald
Trump is tightening; Clinton had until recently been thought to
have a clear lead.
The latest Reuters/Ipsos polling showed Clinton, seen as the
status quo candidate by markets, maintaining a narrow lead over
Trump.
However, several swing states that the Republican challenger
must win have shifted from favoring Clinton to toss-ups,
offering Trump a possible route to victory.
European shares fell, weighed down by weaker drugmakers
after two U.S. lawmakers called on federal antitrust regulators
to open a probe for possible price fixing.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.78
percent at 1,296.44.
Oil futures were on course for their sixth straight day of
falls amid tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran that could
scupper a key supply-cut pact while a surge in U.S. crude
inventories and muted demand continued to weigh.
Brent crude was down 0.56 percent at $46.09 a
barrel, while U.S. crude was down 0.36 percent at $44.50.
U.S. Treasury prices gained as the lower oil prices raised
concerns about low inflation, and as uncertainty about the
election enhanced the appeal of lower risk assets.
Benchmark 10-year notes were up 7/32 in price to yield 1.79
percent, after rising as high as 1.83 percent on the
employment data.
Meanwhile, a solid U.S. jobs report that supported
expectations for a December Federal Reserve interest rate hike
failed to soothe nerves ahead of the election and the U.S.
dollar slipped against the safe-haven Swiss franc.
The dollar was down 0.26 percent against the Swiss franc at
0.9713 franc, not far from a one-month low of 0.9691 touched
Thursday.
Gold steadied, heading for its biggest weekly rise since
mid-September as jitters over the election offset the solid
payrolls report.
Spot gold prices were little changed at $1,302.16 an
ounce.
