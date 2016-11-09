* Dollar dives as investors face risk of shock Trump win
* Asia shares slump, US S&P 500 futures skid in Brexit
re-run
* Mexican peso hits lifetime low as safe-haven yen and euro
gain
* Markets sharply lengthen odds on Fed hike in Dec, bonds
rally
* Safe-haven yen and gold surge while oil slips
By Wayne Cole and Marc Jones
SYDNEY/LONDON, Nov 9 The U.S. dollar sank and
stocks plummeted in market mayhem on Wednesday as investors
faced up to a shock win for Donald Trump in the U.S.
presidential election that could upend the global political
order.
European shares looked set to follow with losses of more
than 4 percent as every new TV network projection in the U.S.
election showed the race to be far closer than anyone had
thought, sending investors stampeding to safe-haven assets.
Sovereign bonds, the Japanese yen and gold surged while the
Mexican peso went into near free-fall in chaotic trading as once
again polls and betting markets proved woefully wrong.
"Markets are reacting as though the four horsemen of the
apocalypse just rode out of Trump Tower," said Sean Callow, a
forex strategist at Westpac in Sydney.
"Or at least 3 of them - it might be 4 when the prospect of
a clean sweep of Congress sinks in."
As of 0742 GMT, news networks were calling the election for
Republican candidate Trump and CNN reported that his Democrat
rival Clinton had conceded.
U.S. stock futures dived 5 percent at one point,
worse than the carnage caused by the British vote to leave the
European Union in June that wiped trillions of dollars off world
markets.
Investors fear a Trump victory could cause global economic
and trade turmoil and years of policy unpredictability, which
among other things will discourage the Federal Reserve from
raising interest rates in December as long expected.
Fed fund futures were even starting to toy with the idea of
a cut in rates next year <0#FF:> and it was possible the Bank of
Japan and European Central Bank might be forced to ease policy
yet further.
With FX markets reeling, South Korean authorities were
thought to have intervened to steady their currency, and dealers
wondered if central banks globally would step in to calm nerves.
Japan's top currency diplomat signalled Tokyo's readiness to
intervene if necessary as the surging yen threatened to snuff
out its fragile economic recovery.
The scale of the scare was clear in the Mexican peso, which
plunged more than 13 percent against the dollar at one
point in the biggest daily move in two decades.
"A lot of Trump's negative geopolitical rhetoric was
concentrated around Mexico and trade with Mexico and tearing up
the NAFTA agreement, so the peso just become this natural
barometer of the election," said Deutsche Bank EM FX Strategist
Gautam Kalani.
The risk of a global trade war likewise hammered currencies
across Asia, with the Australian dollar leading the
rout.
The story was very different against the safe-haven yen,
with the U.S. dollar shedding as much as 3.3 percent to 101.85
yen. The euro jumped 2.3 percent to $1.1278 as
well though both had started to nudge off their highs as Europe
opened.
MAXIMUM UNCERTAINTY
Asian stocks skidded, with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan down 2.5
percent and the Nikkei off a savage 5.4 percent.
With voting completed in more than two-thirds of the 50 U.S.
states, the race was still too close to call in Michigan,
Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire, states that could be
vital to deciding who wins the presidency.
News channels projected Trump's Republicans had retained
control of the U.S. Senate.
Markets had favoured Clinton as a status quo candidate who
would be considered a safe pair of hands at home on the world
stage. Analysts had no such certainty about Trump.
"With Brexit we had one bad day but this is different. This
is what's scary about putting the most powerful position in the
world in the hands of a man who many believe is temperamentally
unstable," said Donald Selkin, chief market strategist at
National Securities in New York.
"His tax cuts could open up a huge increase in the budget
deficit and his trade sanctions could interrupt world trade.
This could put us in a recession."
Sovereign bonds flew ahead, pushing yields on 10-year U.S.
Treasury notes down as much as 12 basis points to
1.75 percent, again the largest drop since Brexit, though they
too pared back slightly to stand at 1.80 percent by 0715 GMT.
In commodity markets, safe-haven gold climbed 3.5 percent to
$1,320 an ounce as the dollar slid.
Oil turned tail on concerns over the global economic
outlook. U.S. crude shed $1.30 to $43.68 a barrel at its
lowest, while Brent fell $1.15 to $44.89 before it
steadied and clawed back to just above $45 barrel.
(Editing by Kim Coghill & Shri Navaratnam)