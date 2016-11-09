* Dollar falls as investors fears risks of Trump presidency
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Nov 9 The U.S. dollar, Mexican peso and
world stocks fell on Wednesday as Donald Trump swept to victory
in the U.S. presidential election, but fears of a Brexit-style
shock that wiped trillions off global markets has failed to
materialise so far.
As the Wall Street open neared, European shares were down
less than 1 percent and traders were returning to other markets
that had been sent into a tailspin as it became clear Trump was
set for a dramatic victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Investors fear his victory could cause global economic and
trade turmoil and years of policy unpredictability, which among
other things could discourage the Federal Reserve from raising
interest rates in December as long expected.
"I love this country," Trump said in a victory speech in New
York. "America will no longer settle for anything less than the
best ... We have a great economic plan, we will double our
growth and have the strongest economy in the world."
Pledges by Trump that he would also forge strong relations
with other big nations helped ease concerns of heavy tariffs
being slapped on selling to the United States and a starkly more
aggressive geopolitical attitude.
Safe-haven sovereign bonds, the Japanese yen and gold were
all giving back ground fast having surged in Asian trading as
the election results had come in and, as in the case of the
Brexit vote in June, proved polls and betting markets woefully
wrong.
Overnight in Asia, Sean Callow, a forex strategist at
Westpac, had said the market reaction had been "as though the
four horsemen of the apocalypse just rode out of Trump Tower".
But the mood in European trade was far more measured.
"The equity markets has rebounded quite a long way so my
view is that we have a couple of forces in play," said JP Morgan
Asset Management's head of multi asset strategy, John Bilton.
"One is that markets are trying to figure out what this
might mean and another force which is, if we do get this type of
infrastructure spending and tax cuts that have been mooted,
maybe that gives the economy a bit of a boost."
The 0.6 percent dip in European stocks was nowhere
near as bad as the 4 percent plunge futures markets had
indicated and the near 9 percent slump they initially suffered
after the UK Brexit vote.
Mexico's peso also bounced 4 percent, off a record
low it had hit overnight - though it was still down an
eye-watering 8.5 percent as emerging markets bore the brunt of
the impact.
Trump's threats to rip up a free trade agreement with Mexico
and tax money sent home by migrants to pay for building a wall
on the southern U.S. border have made the peso particularly
reactive to events in the race for the White House.
"A lot of Trump's negative geopolitical rhetoric was
concentrated around Mexico and trade with Mexico and tearing up
the NAFTA agreement, so the peso just become this natural
barometer of the election," said Deutsche Bank strategist Gautam
Kalani. "What happens now though is all up in the air."
TOP TRUMP
A wealthy real-estate developer and former reality TV host,
Trump rode a wave of anger toward Washington insiders to win the
White House race against Clinton, the Democratic candidate whose
gold-plated establishment resume included stints as a first
lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state.
Markets had favoured Clinton as a status quo candidate who
would be considered a safe pair of hands at home on the world
stage. Analysts had no such certainty about Trump whose powers
will be bolstered by the Republican's control of the Senate.
U.S. stock futures were pointing to a drop of just
under 2 percent for Wall Street when it reopens later, less than
half the 5 percent they had been suggesting in Asian trade.
The 46-country MSCI 'All World' index was
down just 0.8 percent and, although Wall Street's expected drop
will add to the fall, so far at least there have been over 25
worse days for the index this year.
As FX markets reeled in the initial Asian fright, South
Korean authorities were thought to have intervened to steady
their currency, and dealers wondered if central banks globally
would step in to calm nerves.
Japan's top currency diplomat signalled Tokyo's readiness to
intervene if necessary as the surging yen threatened to snuff
out its fragile economic recovery.
The scale of the scare was clearest in the Mexican peso,
which plunged more than 13 percent against the dollar
at one point in the biggest daily move in two decades.
The risk of a global trade war likewise knocked other
currencies across Asia, with the Australian dollar
leading the rout.
The story had been very different against the safe-haven
yen, with the U.S. dollar shedding as much as 3.3 percent to
101.85 yen and around 2 percent on the euro before
the market changed direction.
That U-turn left both were well of their highs by 1307 GMT,
at 104.18 yen and $1.1009 for the euro.
UNCERTAINTY
Asian stocks, which had closed before Trump's victory speech
spoke of the need to strengthen the United States and keep
global relations, showed the day's biggest dents.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan
ended down 2.3 percent and the Nikkei in
Tokyo closing down 5.4 percent. It lost almost 9 percent after
the UK Brexit vote.
Sovereign bonds whipsawed, with yields on 10-year U.S.
Treasury notes initially flying down as much as 12
basis points to 1.75 percent - again the largest drop since the
Brexit vote - only to climb back up to 1.96 percent in Europe.
Fed fund futures had toyed with the idea of a cut in rates
next year <0#FF:> at one point though they were back again to
pricing at least a 50 percent chance of a December hike.
It was still seen as a possibility that the Bank of Japan
and European Central Bank might be forced to ease policy
further.
"We are definitely prepared to intervene in an emergency,"
one of the ECB's longest-standing members, Ewald Nowotny, told
reporters in Vienna. "What that will really look like, we must
wait and see."
In commodity markets, safe-haven gold saw big swings as
well, climbing 3.5 percent to $1,320 an ounce as the
dollar slid, but then backsliding to around $1,300.
There was a screeching U-turn from oil too. U.S. crude
bounced over $2 to $45.12 a barrel, while Brent
jumped back to $45.50 barrel having been as low as $44.40.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was ready to fully
restore ties with the United States following Trump's victory.
