* U.S. stocks fall on profit taking
* Emerging markets hit by surging U.S. yields
* Italy leads European bond slide
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 11 Stocks in major world markets
fell on Friday as investors booked profits in sectors that
rallied in the wake of the U.S. Presidential election, while a
global bond market rout continued on expectations of higher
interest rates.
Since the election on Tuesday, investors have flooded into
areas such as banking that are expected to benefit from U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump's campaign promises of tax cuts,
higher defense and infrastructure spending, and bank
deregulation. The expansionary policy is expected to lead to
inflation.
The sectors that benefited, including banks, shed some gains
on Friday, though the longer-term view is that they will
continue to move higher. The S&P financial index was
down 0.8 percent on the session but up 10 percent for the week,
on track for its best weekly performance since August 2009.
"We have seen such a powerful and broad move higher in U.S.
equities over the last two-plus days that it is only normal that
we would see a little bit of pause, particularly in the
financials," said Peter Kenny, senior market strategist at
Global Markets Advisory Group, in New York.
In the U.S., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
43.56 points, or 0.23 percent, to 18,764.32, the S&P 500
lost 11.79 points, or 0.54 percent, to 2,155.69 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 10.87 points, or 0.21 percent, to
5,197.93.
The specter of higher interest rates continued to drive bond
yields higher, but with the U.S. Treasury market closed for
Veterans' Day, the bond selling centered on Europe.
Italy's benchmark 10-year yield rose to its
highest in 16 months ahead of a key ratings review on Friday
from Standard & Poor's. While a downgrade is not expected by
analysts, the "stable" outlook could be affected by political
risk and an ailing banking system.
The dollar continued to strengthen, up 0.2 percent
against a basket of major currencies and 2 percent for the week.
The greenback was on pace for its biggest weekly percentage gain
in a year.
That strength in the dollar slammed emerging markets, as did
concerns Trump may begin to enact protectionist measures once he
takes office. The MSCI emerging markets index dropped
3.3 percent and was on track for its worst week in six months.
"Conventional wisdom really sees the potential for a
significant pullback in the emerging space because of the
narrative around trade and what free trade really means," said
Kenny.
The weakness in emerging markets dented European stocks,
with Europe's index of leading 300 shares off 0.7
percent. MSCI's all-country world index lost 0.9
percent but was on pace for its best week in seven.
The Mexican peso continued to weaken against the
dollar, and was off more than 3 percent after touching a record
low of 21.395.
Gold dropped 2.7 percent to $1,227.06 an ounce after
touching a session low of $1,224.52, the weakest since June 3,
and was down nearly 6 percent for the week.
Copper pulled back after a sharp rally this week on
expectations of an infrastructure build from Trump's policies.
The metal was 1 percent lower at $5,545 a tonne but was still up
more about 11 percent on the week, on pace for its best week in
five years.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)