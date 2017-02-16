* World stocks index hits record hit, Europe fades
* U.S. dollar bounce runs out of steam on profit taking
* Wall Street seen taking a breath from record setting
* Oil nudges higher, industrial metals lose their shine
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Feb 16 World stocks hit an all time high
on Thursday as the latest round of robust global data matched
hopes that major economies like the United States will soon be
serving up large helpings of fiscal stimulus.
MSCI's All Country World index, spanning 46
countries, nursed the milestone as a record high Wall Street
readied to reopen and Asia and Europe
had consolidated the rough 10 percent gains both have made since
December.
There were surges in exports from Indonesia and Taiwan,
falls in unemployment in Europe from Sweden to the Netherlands
while Donald Trump had already tweeted his joy at record stocks
prices as he again promised mass tax cuts.
"With the exception of politics, I have rarely seen such as
network of positive signals," said ABN Amro's chief investment
officer Didier Duret.
"There is a momentum, we don't know when it will stop, but
at the moment it is strong," he said. "Investors are rather
underinvested anyway and there is lots of cash so equities are
the asset class of default in this environment."
Another reason for the upbeat mood has been that, unlike in
recent years, the prospect of U.S. interest rate rises - which
tend to set the bar for global borrowing costs - does not seem
to be spooking markets.
The dollar is still down for the year despite a
strong run over the last couple of weeks, while Treasury yields
, have barely risen, which has helped propel emerging
market bonds, stocks and many currencies higher.
The dollar hit the brakes again on Thursday as the glow of
the previous day's upbeat data faded. U.S. government bond
yields eased too, taking German Bunds
and Europe's other benchmarks with them.
Upcoming elections in the Netherlands, France, Germany and
possibly Italy, have kept investors interested in "safe"
government bonds particularly with anti-euro and anti-EU
sentiment on the increase throughout the continent.
Minutes from the last European Central Bank meeting showed
its members agreeing that a careful approach to their stimulus
in the euro zone was needed to reassure markets and that they
should look through the bloc's current rise in inflation.
"The Governing Council was seen as well advised to remain
patient and maintain a 'steady hand' to provide stability and
predictability in an environment still characterised by a high
level of uncertainty," the ECB said.
The euro saw a brief tremble but then recovered to where it
had been beforehand at $1.0645. It was also flat
against Britain's sterling.
ICARUS TRADE
U.S. stocks futures pointed a slight pull back from the
record high Wall Street later, though they were already
digesting a flurry of data from jobless claims figures to a
batch of Philly Fed economic surveys.
In commodity markets, which have also been enjoying a strong
year so far, oil prices recovered from a knock from data showing
record high U.S. crude and gasoline inventories.
Brent and U.S. crude both inched up 0.3
percent to $55.92 and $53.28 a barrel respectively, while gold
prices also rose as the dollar drifted down.
Industrial bellwether copper, which has surged 30 percent
since late October, eased however to $6,028 a tonne
after China's overseas investment weakened. China is the world's
top copper user, but prices were supported by the prospect of
supply disruptions in Chile and Indonesia.
The mildly weaker metals prices meant European shares
couldn't quite hold their ground either despite the sentiment
boost from the new record high in global stocks.
The region's STOXX 600 index was 0.3 percent lower
by 1000 GMT but this year's rally has been underpinned by the
fact European company earnings are expected to grow 14 percent
this year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
Asia had no such problems overnight. MSCI's main Asia index
rose 0.2 percent to its highest since July 2015
after Wall Street had again pushed relentlessly into record-high
territory.
Some investors said markets were looking slightly overvalued
from a technical perspective after the bounce in recent weeks.
For example, on a relative strength index (RSI), the MSCI
Asia-ex Japan index was at its most overbought since 2015.
"We are seeing some profit-taking at these levels and unless
there is a big correction, the broader uptrend in the Hong Kong
market seems broadly intact," said Alex Wong, Hong Kong-based
director of Ample Finance Group.
Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch have regularly
been warning since the start of the year of an "Icarus trade"
where there is "one last melt-up in risky assets" before the
ground rushes up.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Tom Heneghan)