* Geopolitics mutes trading volume, underpins risk-off mood
* BHP faces activist pressure from Elliott
* French election risks resurface
* FACTBOX on market views & French elections
* Oil up 1 pct as Syria, Libya oilfield shutdown support
prices
By Vikram Subhedar
LONDON, April 10 Muted trading volumes across
many financial assets on Monday and the dollar rising to a
three-week high underscored investor caution against making big
bets in the face of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and
the Korean peninsula.
It is also a holiday-shortened week in much of the West.
Stock futures on Wall Street were up 0.1
percent.
The dollar inched higher drawing support from U.S. rate hike
expectations while global stocks, reaching the point where some
see them as expensive, were stuck in neutral ahead of U.S.
earnings season this week.
European stocks were off 0.1 percent with
industrials and energy sectors the biggest drags. Shares of
mining major BHP Billiton were up more than 3 percent,
however, after activist hedge fund Elliot Management urged the
company to pursue a spin-off of its U.S. business.
The company, in a statement, said the costs involved with
Elliott's proposals outweigh their benefits.
The increased geopolitical risks continued to spur investors
to move into safer assets such as government debt.
Top aides to U.S. President Donald Trump differed on Sunday
on where U.S. policy on Syria was headed after last week's
attack on a Syrian air base, while U.S. Secretary of State Rex
Tillerson warned the strikes were a warning to other nations,
including North Korea.
"Given that geopolitical tensions escalated last week, it is
reasonable to expect a shift in favour of the US dollar, at
least in the short-term," analysts at Rabobank said in a note.
The euro edged lower and France's borrowing costs hit their
highest level over Germany in six weeks as investors fretted
over the rise of far-left candidate Jean Luc Melenchon in polls
before this month's presidential vote.
Melenchon's emergence over the past week has raised the
possibility that he will square off against far-right leader
Marine Le Pen in the decisive second round in May, making the
final result far more unpredictable.
France's bond yield spread over Germany hit 70 basis points
in early trading on Monday, its highest since Feb. 27
,.
"The market is focusing a bit too much on the extreme
possibilities, but I guess with the elections coming up so soon
some nerves are inevitable," said DZ Bank strategist Christian
Lenk. "But at the end of the day I think (the second round) will
be Macron versus Le Pen."
Global stocks have traded flat over the past
month after the 10 percent rise since last November's lows took
valuations above long-term averages. The MSCI AC World index
trades at 16 times forward earnings, compared to a 15-year
average of about 14 times.
In commodities, oil prices rose nearly 1 percent supported
by strong demand and uncertainty over the conflict in Syria and
another shutdown at Libya's largest oilfield.
Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for
oil prices, were up 55 cents at $55.79 per barrel.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
up 50 cents at $52.75 a barrel.
(Additional reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt)