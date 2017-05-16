* Euro hits six-month high
* German, British stocks at record highs
* Gulf between euro zone debt markets narrows
* Dollar hit by Trump's disclosure, economy fears
By John Geddie
LONDON, May 16 The euro hit a six-month peak and
German stocks touched a record high on Tuesday as signals on
further European integration contrasted with political turmoil
and fresh doubts about the economy in the United States.
The euro's rally was reinforced by dollar losses prompted by
allegations that U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed highly
classified information to Russia's foreign minister about a
planned Islamic State operation.
That conspired with doubts over Trump's economic policy and
a run of weak data to dampen expectations of a rate hike from
the world's biggest economy next month. Wall Street was set to
open flat.
Euro zone markets were meanwhile buoyed by robust growth
data and talks between Germany and French leaders which sought
to reinvigorate a European project shaken by Britain's planned
exit and may even open the door to changing treaties to
facilitate ambitious reform.
In bond markets, the premium that investors demand for
holding lower-rated southern European debt over top-rated German
peers fell sharply in a sign of growing confidence in the bloc's
economic and political outlook.
"There is enough going on independently of the U.S. to have
people think more benignly about the euro," said Donal O'Mahony,
global strategist at Davy in Dublin.
"We are sharing responsibility and we are conforming and
Europe can be more unified on some of the other ingredients to
the fiscal story than it has been prepared to deliver so far."
The euro was comfortably the best performing G10 currency on
Tuesday, up around 0.8 percent.
The British pound sank to a five-week low against the
resurgent euro and the dollar index -- which
measures the greenback against six other major currencies -- was
down around 0.5 percent on the day.
Analysts said the furore around Trump has raised fears that
he might not last a whole term and that, even if he did, there
were too many distractions for him to be able to push through
his economic stimulus programme.
"(The story about Trump and Russia) probably is playing out
as a weaker dollar on the view that Trump may not be around long
enough to deliver his tax reform, which is at least partially
priced into the dollar," said RBC Capital Markets currency
strategist Adam Cole, in London.
A weak manufacturing report from the New York Federal
Reserve on Monday also trimmed expectations of a Federal Reserve
rate increase next month, weighing on the currency.
Expectations of a rate increase in June fell to 74 percent
compared to 84 percent last week, according to the CME Fedwatch.
OIL GAINS
An index of world stocks nudged to a new high
on Tuesday, with German and British
bourses individually breaking all-time records and Asian
shares earlier hitting a two-year peak.
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
Part of that bounce came from commodity-related firms as oil
moved back towards a three-week high breached on Monday,
Brent crude has gained nearly 9 percent this week with top
producers supporting prolonging supply cuts until the end of
March 2018 in a bid to drain a global glut.
Brent crude oil was up 20 cents at $52.02 a barrel by
1010 GMT. U.S. light crude also gained 20 cents at $49.05
a barrel. Both benchmarks have risen more than $5 since hitting
five-month lows 10 days ago.
Some analysts though remain sceptical about the durability
of the oil rally.
"That is going to be easier said than done, it appears, with
U.S. production running at its fastest pace since August 2015
and data yesterday confirming that Chinese growth momentum
continues to moderate," ANZ strategists wrote in a daily note.
