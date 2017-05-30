(Adds U.S. market open, byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
* Wall Street, European shares slip but still near record
highs
* Oil slips on oversupply worries despite OPEC deal
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 30 Oil prices slid on Tuesday on
concerns of a persistent global supply glut while U.S. and
European political worries combined to subdue investor sentiment
and weaken equity markets around the world.
The dollar fell against most currencies, weighed by a drop
in U.S. Treasury yields after U.S. inflation data reinforced the
notion that the Federal Reserve will only raise interest rates
one more time in 2017.
Shares on Wall Street, in addition to Germany's DAX index
and Britain's FTSE, are trading near record
highs, which is keeping stocks from moving higher as political
uncertainty picks up on both sides of the Atlantic.
Shan Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotia in Toronto, said
there is a whiff of risk aversion about the equity markets in
Japan, Europe and on Wall Street fell. Markets in China and Hong
Kong were closed for holidays.
U.S. President Donald Trump is considering wider staff
changes amid growing political fallout over U.S. probes into
Russia and his presidential campaign. A senior aide to Trump
resigned on Tuesday.
"The uneasiness created by the political situation just
continues to leave the market troubled over where this is all
headed," said Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund LibertyView
Capital Management LLC in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Continued low interest rates and reasonably good earnings
are positive, but for investors to commit new money there need
to be some changes, such as tax proposals and healthcare, the
Trump administration had promised, Meckler said.
"They do seem just really bogged down in political battles,"
he said.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell
36.22 points, or 0.17 percent, to 21,044.06. The S&P 500
lost 2.84 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,412.98 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 3.84 points, or 0.06 percent, to
6,206.35.
In Europe, the pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index
of leading shares fell 0.23 percent to close at a provisional
1,533.49.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed
0.08 percent.
Signs that elections in Italy may come as early as September
weighed on stocks and initially on the euro. British blue chips
fell slightly less than two weeks before a general election that
will shape talks for the country's exit from the European Union.
The dollar index was down 0.18 percent at 97.271,
with the euro was up 0.2 percent at $1.1186.
Against the safe-haven yen, the dollar dropped 0.4
percent to 110.79 yen.
Tuesday's U.S. economic data, while mixed, still backed the
expectation that the Fed will raise interest rates next month,
analysts said.
Benchmark Brent crude dropped to a low of $51.19
before recovering ground to trade down 86 cents at $51.44.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and
other oil producers, including Russia, agreed last week to keep
a tight rein on supply until the end of the first quarter of
2018, nine months longer than originally planned.
"The oil market remains on the back foot," said Stephen
Brennock, analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 7/32 in price to
yield 2.2237 percent.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Nick Zieminski)