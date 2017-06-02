(Adds U.S. market open, byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, June 2 The U.S. dollar fell to
seven-month lows on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy
created fewer jobs than expected in May but Wall Street equities
shrugged off the news to hit new highs and an index of global
equity markets also set a record.
U.S. job growth slowed last month and employment gains in
the prior two months were not as strong as previously reported,
suggesting the labor market was losing momentum despite the
unemployment rate falling to a 16-year low of 4.3 percent.
The lackluster job growth data lifted gold prices to a near
six-week peak as the report lowered expectations for the Federal
Reserve to raise interest rates later this year after a hike
that most analysts still anticipate later in June.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 138,000 in May as the government,
manufacturing and retail sectors lost jobs, the Labor Department
said. The U.S. economy created 66,000 fewer jobs than previously
reported in March and April.
Still, investors continue to give both the economy and
President Donald Trump's administration the benefit of the
doubt, said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State
Street Global Advisors in Boston.
"Should we see the earnings begin to decline, I do think the
market will have trouble," Arone said.
"The rest is kind of this noise, the monetary policy, what's
going on in DC," he said, referring to Washington.
MSCI's all-country world stock index hit a
new record, gaining 0.5 percent, as did British shares as
financial stocks lifted the FTSE 100 index of top UK
blue chips before paring gains. Germany's DAX index
also set new highs.
The MSCI index was on track to post a seventh straight week
of gains, its longest winning streak since 2010.
On Wall Street, the three major U.S. indices set intraday
highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.79
points, or 0.15 percent, to 21,174.97. The S&P 500 gained
3 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,433.06 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 30.10 points, or 0.48 percent, to 6,276.93.
DOLLAR DROPS
The greenback fell to seven-month troughs against euro and
Swiss franc, while sliding from a one-week high versus the yen.
Analysts said the less rosy jobs data was unlikely to derail
the Fed from raising interest rates this month.
"A hike in June is still on the table but the news flow will
have to improve for the Fed to keep tightening in the second
part of the year," said Thomas Julien, U.S. economist, at
Natixis North America in New York.
The dollar index, tracking the unit against key foreign
currencies, fell to a seven-month low and was last down 0.49
percent at 96.721
The euro was 0.59 percent higher against the dollar to
$1.1277. Against the yen, the dollar fell from
one-week highs and last changed hands at 110.34 yen, down 0.90
percent.
Brent crude tumbled below $50 and headed for a second week
of losses on worries Trump's decision to abandon a climate pact
could spur U.S. crude drilling and worsen a global glut.
Benchmark Brent crude futures were off 91 cents at
$49.72 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude
futures fell 87 cents to $47.49 per barrel.
Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell to nearly seven-month
lows while short-dated yields touched their lowest in more than
two weeks after the U.S. employment data suggested a cautious
Fed policy beyond June.
U.S. 10-year Treasuries rose 19/32 in price to
push their yields down to 2.1487 percent.
