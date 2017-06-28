* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
* Euro hits one year high, Deutsche Bank calls end of dollar
rally
* Bond markets sell-off continues on stimulus unwind bets
* Stocks pulled lower, delay to U.S. healthcare taints Trump
again
* Vote on U.S. healthcare reform delayed until next month
* Crude oil futures give back some of their overnight surge
By Marc Jones
LONDON, June 28 The euro hit a 1-year high on
Wednesday and German 10-year Bund yields continued to rise after
doubling the previous day, as bets grew that the European
Central Bank is readying to scale back its 2-trillion-euro
stimulus programme.
It was a lively start to European trading. The bond market
sell-off and jump in the euro came as a dive in
technology stocks after the latest global cyber attack sent
European shares to a two-month low.
The euro was eyeing up $1.14 and was at a 7-month
high versus the pound after an upbeat ECB President Mario Draghi
on Tuesday opened the door to changes to the bank's aggressive
stimulus policy.
The currency is now up almost 10 percent this year. The head
of the Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen, and one of her
lieutenants, Patrick Harker, said on Tuesday that they expected
to continue raising U.S. interest rates, but it couldn't rally
the dollar.
That provoked the banking world's single biggest cheerleader
for a stronger dollar, Deutsche Bank, to declare the end of the
greenback's bull run which dates back to 2014.
"I do think the euro now has got quite significant momentum
behind it and I think that will build towards the confirmation
of some tapering announcement this year. So I would be long the
euro on a tactical basis for the rest of the year," JPMorgan
Asset Management's Global Market Strategist, David Stubb, said.
At the same time core European bonds are the significant
area of vulnerability to better euro zone growth and to changes
in ECB policy, he added.
"If you are looking at a 10-year maturity and further out,
it is a global bond market and the extremely low yields in core
Europe stick out alongside Japan and Switzerland as the places
that seem stretched in terms of valuation."
Amid all the choppiness, safe-haven gold rose for a
sixth day in the last seven.
In Asia overnight, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan dropped 0.4 percent as it
pulled back from a two-year high hit on Monday.
Japan's Nikkei share average ended down 0.5 percent,
as the yen at 111.900 also took advantage of the
weaker dollar. The banking and insurance sectors however
outperformed on expectations of higher rates.
The yield on U.S. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
last stood at 2.22 percent, well up from Monday's
2.14 percent levels.
Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen had said in London that
it was appropriate to "gradually" raise U.S. rates, although
there was an acknowledgement that inflation had seen some
slippage.
"Yellen's comment is supporting Japanese financial stocks
today, and for the long-term, Japanese stocks are on the rising
trend supported by U.S.-led global economic recovery," said
Mutsumi Kagawa, chief global strategist at Rakuten Securities.
Overnight, Wall Street's S&P 500 posted its biggest
one-day drop in about six weeks and closed at its lowest point
since May 31. It was spooked after the U.S. Senate delayed
voting on a healthcare reform bill, rekindling worries about the
timeline of Donald Trump's business-friendly policies.
The dollar index, which gauges the U.S. currency against a
basket of six major counterparts, edged down 0.2 percent to
96.227, well below its previous session high of 97.447.
The euro was up 0.5 percent at a one-year high of $1.1373
with FX traders waiting for another flurry of ECB policymaker
speeches at a conference hosted by the central bank in
Portugal.
The greenback also slumped against the Canadian dollar after
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz told CNBC that it looked
like the central bank's rate cuts have done their job.
Commodity markets were also on the move. Crude oil futures
gave back some of Tuesday's near 2-percent jump that had come on
the back of the weaker dollar and expectations that U.S. crude
inventories might decline for a third consecutive week.
Brent crude futures were down 0.2 percent at $46.55
per barrel. U.S. crude futures were down 0.5 percent at
$44.04.
The weaker dollar helped bolster spot gold, which was
up 0.4 percent at 1,251.59 per ounce.
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)