* Dollar index hits 9-month low, euro at 14-month peak
* Markets scent beginning of end of easy policy in UK, EU,
Canada
* Global stocks touch record high as banks gain
* Sterling briefly tops $1.30, highest since before UK
election
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, June 29 The euro surged to its highest
in over a year on Thursday, while sterling, bond yields and
global shares also climbed, as a slew of hawkish comments from
central banks signalled the era of easy money might be coming to
an end not only in the United States.
The dollar touched its lowest since October - before Donald
Trump was elected U.S. president - against its broad index
, as investors shifted to the view that the U.S. Federal
Reserve might not be the only game in town when it comes to
higher interest rates.
With the Fed's clearing of all banks in the second part of
its stress tests, financials led global stocks to record highs
. Worries over the impact of tighter monetary conditions
on share prices were offset by confidence in robust global
growth as central banks move towards normalisation.
Wall Street was to open higher again after the S&P
500 scored its biggest one-day percentage gain in two months in
the previous session.
As euro zone bond yields rallied, the euro surged to as high
as $1.1435, its strongest since May 2016.
"If all central banks sound hawkish at the same time then
divergence, and therefore FX volatility, will stay low,"
Deutsche Bank currency strategist George Saravelos wrote in a
note to clients.
"The problem with this convergence, however, is that the Fed
is already in tightening flight mid-air with other central banks
just about to take off the runway. With the next big question
for the market the timing of a Fed 'landing', hawkish
co-ordination in such an environment can do serious damage to
the dollar," he added.
In Britain, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney surprised
many this week by conceding a hike was likely to be needed as
the economy came closer to running at full capacity. Chief
economist Andy Haldane took a similar line on Thursday, saying
the BoE needed to "look seriously" at hiking rates.
That sent sterling surging above $1.30 for the
first time in five weeks, leaving it close to its highest levels
in nine months.
The Bank of Canada went further, with two top policymakers
this week suggesting they might tighten as early as July.
And that followed comments earlier in the week from European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who said stimulus might
need to be toned down so it does not become more accommodative
as the economy recovers.
ARRESTING DEFLATION
ECB sources had tried to hose down talk of tightening,
telling Reuters on Wednesday that markets had over interpreted
Draghi's comments. But those comments could not prevent
Germany's 10-year government bond yield hitting a five-week high
while other bond yields also climbed higher.
"This is simply the central banks getting together and
trying to arrest deflation," said Nomura's head of G10 currency
trading Peter Gorra.
U.S. 10-year Treasuries were also up 16 basis points so far
this week at 2.28 percent.
European shares failed to hold onto early gains, slipping a
little as utilities and construction stocks, which tend
to suffer from the prospect of higher interest rates, edged
lower.
Shares in Europe's banks, however, rose for a fourth
straight day, up 1.4 percent by 1200 GMT.
Earlier, Japan's Nikkei added 0.45 while MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.8 percent to its highest since May 2015.
The dollar's fall boosted emerging stocks.
"Central banks will be very cautious in their approach,"
said Martin Whetton, a senior rates strategist at ANZ.
"But once they start tightening in concert, and their
bloated balance sheets start unwinding, it is fair to say that
bonds, equities, house prices and other asset markets will face
stiffer headwinds than they have for a long time."
The euro also surged to a 16-month top on the yen,
as investors doubted the Bank of Japan would be in any position
to begin winding back its stimulus for a long time to come.
Crude oil rose for a sixth straight session on a decline in
U.S. output, hitting a two-week high after a decline in weekly
U.S. production eased concerns about deepening oversupply.
