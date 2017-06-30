* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, June 30 The euro came off yearly highs
on Friday but was still set for its strongest quarter in six
years as investors piled into the currency on a brightening euro
zone economy and its implications for monetary policy in the
bloc.
The single currency dropped 0.35 percent to trade at
$1.1402, but in the April-June quarter the euro has climbed over
7 percent, putting it on track for its biggest quarterly gain
since January-March 2011.
The euro shot to one-year highs after Tuesday's speech by
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi bolstered
expectations that a reduction in stimulus measures would be
signalled as soon as September.
Though policymakers sought to play this down in the days
that followed, investors appear convinced that economic strength
will push them to end stimulus sooner rather than later.
"This is partly a response to Draghi's comments and also on
the back of a euro zone economy that is firing on all cylinders
and outperforming the rest of the developed economies," said
Investec economist Victoria Clarke.
Growth in the bloc outstripped that of the United States in
the first quarter and set the stage for a strong 2017.
"It's at a different stage in the cycle to the U.S. so I do
expect some of that to cool in the second half of the year, but
the growth momentum doesn't seem to be going anywhere," said
Clarke.
Money markets are pricing in around an 80 percent chance
that the ECB will hike rates over the next year. That's up from
just 20 percent earlier this month.
Underlying inflation in the euro zone ticked up this month,
official data showed on Friday, welcome relief for the ECB as it
braces for weak oil prices to drag consumer prices down in the
coming months.
Conversely, the dollar was on course for its worst quarter
in seven years on Friday, recovering only marginally against
major peers.
"Obviously there's a shift afoot. It really seems that
there's some coordinated effort going on out here among the G10
central banks," said Stephen Innes, head of trading in
Asia-Pacific for OANDA in Singapore, referring to the series of
hawkish-sounding comments on monetary policy.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney surprised many on
Wednesday by conceding a rate hike was likely to be needed as
the British economy came closer to running at full capacity.
Sterling edged lower 0.3 percent on Friday to
$1.2967, halving Thursday's 0.6 percent gain.
Two top policymakers at the Bank of Canada also suggested
they might tighten monetary policy there as early as July.
The euro zone inflation data pushed European shares up 0.55
percent on Friday, but they were still set to end June
with their biggest monthly loss in a year as worries over
tightening monetary conditions soured the mood. U.S. stock
futures also pointed towards a higher open in Wall Street.
Earlier, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan fell 0.7 percent, after hitting a
two-year high on Thursday. It is up 5.3 percent for the quarter
and has risen 18.3 percent this year.
In commodities, oil prices continued their recovery this
week on a decline in weekly U.S. crude production.
U.S. crude added 0.9 percent to $45.35 a barrel in
its seventh straight session of gains, bringing its weekly
increase to over 5 percent.
Global benchmark Brent gained 0.7 percent to $47.77
a barrel, poised for a nearly 10 percent rise for the quarter.
