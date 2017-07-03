* Banks, miners lead European shares up; Asia holds steady
* Wall Street also expected to open higher
* Dollar stronger as Treasury yields rise
* Euro zone manufacturing activity highest since April 2011
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, July 3 European shares kicked off the
new quarter with solid gains as talk of higher interest rates
boosted banks, while the dollar rose from nine-month lows as
U.S. Treasury yields hit their highest since mid-May.
Wall Street looked set for further gains on Tuesday, with
index futures up about 0.3 to 0.4 percent , after
the S&P 500 index had its best first half-year since 2013.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which suffered
its biggest month loss for a year in June on worries over
tightening monetary conditions, rose 0.6 percent, led higher by
banks and basic resources firms.
France's CAC 40 index rose 1 percent, Spain's IBEX
0.9 percent and Italy's FTSE MIB 1.6 percent. Britain's
main FTSE 100 index added 0.4 percent.
Mining group Glencore rose 2.8 percent to 295 pence
a share after Morgan Stanley raised its target price on the
stock to 320 pence.
A number of senior policymakers hinted last week that it may
be time to end the era of ultra-loose monetary policy.
Banks, which benefit from higher interest rates, were among
the leading gainers. An index of Italian banks
gained 2.4 percent, helped by a 6-percent rise in Carige
on the day its board meets to discuss capital plans
for the regional lender.
Carige, Italy's ninth-biggest bank with assets of 26 billion
euros ($29.7 billion), has been told by the European Central
Bank it needs to raise capital and get rid of bad loans.
Earlier, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan held steady, staying within a
stone's throw of a two-year peak hit last week.
Japan's Nikkei ticked up 0.1 percent, buoyed by a
Bank of Japan survey showing confidence among big manufacturers
hit its highest in more than three months in June.
Chinese blue-chip shares dipped on worries that
the world's second-biggest economy could be slowing down.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.1 percent, with
financial shares benefiting from the launch on Monday of the
"Bond Connect" scheme linking China's $9 trillion bond market
with overseas investors.
The dollar index, which measures it against a basket of
currencies and fell 1.7 percent last week, gained 0.5 percent as
U.S. Treasury yields rose. Ten-year yields hit a high of 2.33
percent and last stood at 2.31 percent, up 1.2 basis
points (bps).
The euro, which hit 14-month highs against the dollar last
week after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi hinted
at tweaks to the bank's bond-buying stimulus programme, fell 0.5
percent to $1.1366.
In anticipation of growing economic strength, euro zone
manufacturing activity, as measured by IHS Market's purchasing
managers' index for June, hit its highest since April 2011.
The yen fell 0.6 percent to 113.02 to the dollar
after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic
Party lost an election in Tokyo on Sunday.
Sterling slipped 0.5 percent to $1.3005 after
weaker-than-expected manufacturing sector data.
PMI data showed activity fell to 54.3 from a downwardly
revised 56.3 in May - a three-month low and below all forecasts
in a Reuters poll.
"UK manufacturing fell off the cliff and it clearly shows
that economy is not doing well at all," Think Markets analyst
Naeem Aslam said.
BUND YIELDS PULL BACK
German 10-year government bond yields, the
benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, pulled back from 3
1/2-month highs hit in the wake of Draghi's comments.
It last stood at 0.45 percent, down 2.4 bps.
"The market reaction last week was very sharp and now is
probably the time to digest recent comments," BNP Paribas
European rates strategist, Patrick Jacq, said. "July could be a
more supportive month for bonds as there is less supply, but
clearly the trend is now upwards for yields."
Brent crude oil rose 11 cents to $48.88 a barrel
after a survey on Friday showed U.S. drillers cut the number of
rigs in use by two to 756 last week. The total was still more
than double the number a year ago.
Gains were limited, however, as a Reuters survey on Friday
showed OPEC oil output rose by 280,000 barrels a day to a 2017
high, despite the group having agreed to cut production to help
balance the market.
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in TOKYO, Jemima Kelly
and Dhara Ranasinghe in LONDON; Editing by Louise Ireland)