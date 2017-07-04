* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
By Marc Jones
LONDON, July 4 World shares, oil and bond yields
all pulled back after bright starts to the second half of the
year on Tuesday, as a long-range missile test by North Korea and
July 4 holidays for U.S. markets restricted risk appetite.
Asian shares had fallen and South Korea's won had hit
a 16-week low after the North's missile landed in Japanese
waters, while Europe was in the red as the first fall
in oil prices in nine days also pushed down commodity stocks.
Traditional safety plays were working well. The Japanese yen
and gold were both higher, as were European
bonds helped also as Sweden's central bank sounded reassuringly
cautious as it hinted at the end of its easing programme.
That took the wind out of the Swedish crown that had
been the best performing global currency over the last week.
The Australian dollar also took a tumble as its central
bank steered clear of rate hike talk at its latest meeting.
Credit Agricole FX strategist Manuel Oliveri said the
Swedish Riksbank's move showed how wary central banks remained
about their currencies, while the day's other main focus was
North Korea's posturing.
"North Korea is continuing to provoke," he said. Although
markets were now used to these kind of events he added: "It is a
bit more important as it came ahead of the G20 meeting this
week."
Leaders from the Group of 20 nations are due to discuss
steps to rein in Pyongyang's weapons programmes.
The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies
was steady at 96.254 after rising 0.6 percent overnight
as a stronger-than-expected rise in the June Institute of Supply
Management (ISM) national factory activity index propelled the
10-year Treasury yield to its highest since mid
May.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.6 percent as Korean tensions rose.
Japan's Nikkei surrendered earlier gains to drop 0.1
percent. South Korea's KOSPI extended losses to trade
0.6 percent lower, though Hong Kong was hardest hit as it
slumped as much as 2 percent at one point.
The missile flew 930 kilometres (580 miles) before landing
in Japanese water, the South Korean military and Japanese
government said. North Korea state media said the missile could
hit anywhere in the world.
Tokyo strongly protested what it called a clear violation of
UN resolutions, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he
will ask the presidents of China and Russia to play more
constructive roles in efforts to stop Pyongyang's arms
programme.
Commodity markets also saw a shift. Crude futures posted
their first session of losses in nine, ending their longest run
of gains since February 2012, as traders closed positions ahead
of the July 4 U.S. holiday.
U.S. crude slipped 0.5 percent to $46.85 a barrel
while global benchmark Brent dropped to $49.44 as
traders cashed in some of gains from a 3.7 percent leap -- its
biggest one-day gain since December 2016 -- on Monday.
"We see a recovery for oil prices in H2 2017 from current
levels, with OPEC production cuts, a slowdown in global supply
growth and seasonally firming demand driving up prices," BMI
Research said, although it added that "large-volume supply
additions will keep price growth flat year-on-year in 2018".
(Additional reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Keith
Weir)