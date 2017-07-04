* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
* European stocks dip 0.15 pct, Asia shares fall 0.6 pct
* N. Korea missile that landed in Japan's waters spooks
markets
* S. Korea won drops, safe-haven yen strengthens
* Oil ends run of gains on US supply drop as traders take
profits
* Risk aversion, dollar moderation boosts gold, bonds
By Marc Jones
LONDON, July 4 World shares and oil pulled back
and bonds and gold were back in favour on Tuesday, as a
long-range ballistic missile test by North Korea and July 4
holidays for U.S. markets restricted risk appetite.
Asian shares were pushed lower and South Korea's won
slid to a 16-week low after the North's missile landed in
Japanese waters amid claims from Pyongyang that it could now
strike "anywhere in the world".
Europe dropped too as the first fall in oil prices
in nine days pushed down commodity stocks and traders also
cashed in some of gains made by the STOXX 600 on Monday
which had been the biggest in over two months.
Traditional safety plays fared well amid the caution.
The Japanese yen and gold were both higher,
as were European bonds and Treasuries, which have been clobbered
by recent signs that the era of emergency stimulus and ultra low
interest rates might be coming to an end.
Sweden's central bank sounded reassuringly cautious on
Tuesday even as it hinted at tighter policy going forward.
That took the wind out of the Swedish crown
that had been the best performing global currency over the last
week. The Australian dollar also took a tumble as its
central bank steered clear of rate hike talk at its latest
meeting.
Credit Agricole FX strategist Manuel Oliveri said the
Swedish Riksbank's move showed how wary central banks remained
about their currencies, while the day's other main focus was
North Korea's posturing.
"North Korea is continuing to provoke," he said. Although
markets were now used to these kind of events he added: "It is a
bit more important as it came ahead of the G20 meeting this
week."
Leaders from the Group of 20 nations are due to discuss
steps to rein in Pyongyang's weapons programmes when they meet
in Germany.
U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter: "North Korea
has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything
better to do with his life?" in an apparent reference to North
Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
The dollar lost 0.2 percent on the yen to leave it buying
113.19 yen. It made almost as much back against the
high flying euro however, leaving the six currency dollar
index steady at 96.259.
It had seen its biggest jump since the start of March
overnight, as a stronger-than-expected rise in the June
Institute of Supply Management (ISM) national factory activity
index also propelled the 10-year Treasury yield to
its highest since mid May.
EMERGING STRAINS
There were increasing signs that alongside the geopolitical
jitters, higher global borrowing rates and the dollar were
starting to pressure emerging markets after their stellar start
to the year.
MSCI's widely-tracked emerging equity index saw
its sharpest one-day drop in nearly three weeks and most Asian
currencies were weaker.
The won is now down 3 percent over the last two weeks, the
Indonesian rupiah has erased weeks of gains in the last
two days and the Philippine peso is stuck near multi-year
lows.
"The bigger-picture driver for these movements you are
seeing in emerging market currencies at least over the past two
weeks, are signs of a more hawkish turn from central banks –
including the ECB, Fed and the Bank of England," UniCredit EM FX
analyst Kiran Kowshik said.
The next major data point is likely to be Friday's monthly
U.S. jobs report. China's central bank meanwhile warned on
Tuesday that its economy still faces "relatively big" downward
pressure and that parts of its financial system lacked
sufficient regulation.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
ended down 0.6 percent.
Japan's Nikkei surrendered gains to end 0.1 percent
down, South Korea's KOSPI closed 0.6 percent lower,
though Hong Kong was hardest hit by the regional jitters
as it slumped as much as 2 percent at one point.
Tokyo, reacting to the North's missile test, strongly
protested what it called Pyongyang's clear violation of UN
resolutions, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he
would ask the presidents of China and Russia to play more
constructive roles in efforts to stop Pyongyang's arms
programme.
Commodity markets also saw a shift. Gold was shining at
$1,224 an ounce while oil posted its first session of losses in
nine, ending their longest run of gains since February 2012, as
traders closed positions ahead of the July 4 U.S. holiday.
U.S. crude slipped 0.5 percent to $46.90 a barrel
while global benchmark Brent dropped to $49.50 as
traders cashed in some of gains from a 3.7 percent leap -- its
biggest one-day gain since December 2016 -- on Monday.
"We see a recovery for oil prices in H2 2017 from current
levels, with OPEC production cuts, a slowdown in global supply
growth and seasonally firming demand driving up prices," BMI
Research said, although it added that "large-volume supply
additions will keep price growth flat year-on-year in 2018".
(Additional reporting by Nichola Saminather
Weir and Richard Balmforth)