* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
* Crude rises following Wednesday's slump on OPEC export
rise
* European stocks open 0.2 percent lower
* Top EM currencies remain in the firing line
* Fed minutes show lack of consensus on future policy
changes
* Asia ex-Japan falls on Fed minutes; yen weighs on Nikkei
* Dollar steady, U.S. Treasury yields inch up after Fed
minutes
By Marc Jones
LONDON, July 6 Oil recovered from a heavy fall
while European stocks and bonds were in the red on Thursday, as
markets waited to see if ECB meeting minutes would give clues on
the bank's next moves.
The Federal Reserve gave mixed signals on Wednesday.
Market were sandwiched between what had been the largely
inconclusive Fed minutes and Friday's U.S. jobs data and the
start of a G20 summit that has risen in importance following
this week's long-range missile test by North Korea.
The euro and the dollar were flat against each other
but South Africa's rand, Turkish lira and
Russian rouble buckled again after a wave of emerging
market selling on Wednesday.
Bond yields, which drive global borrowing costs, were
pushing higher again with benchmark U.S. Treasuries up for the
sixth day in the last seven at just over 2.34 percent.
European yields and southern euro zone ones in particular
were up too as investors waited to see whether the ECB would
signal it is closer towards unwinding extraordinary stimulus
after the Fed's minutes had shown it was still split.
"They want the process to look like paint drying," Charles
Schwab UK managing director Kully Samra said of the Fed's
stimulus reduction. "The S&P 500 is up 9 percent this year, so
we are discouraging our clients to do anything dramatic."
Brent oil was at $48.35 a barrel in early European
trading as it recovered 1 percent of the 4 percent lost on
Wednesday after rising OPEC exports had raised fresh questions
about the group's plans to cut back supply.
Gold was off 0.2 percent at $1,224.24 per ounce
though it was up from an eight-week low of $1,217.14 it had hit
the previous day.
The dollar meanwhile was stalled at 113.32 Japanese yen
as it consolidated a near 1 percent gain this week and
was also hovering at $1.13495 per euro.
Traders were wary of making any sudden moves before a flurry
of U.S. data later, which includes ADP employment, ISM
non-manufacturing PMI and the initial jobless claims report, all
of which are appetizers ahead of Friday's Payrolls
numbers.
Overnight in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan ended down 0.1 percent.
Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.5 percent as a stronger yen
depressed the outlook for export earnings.
Trading in Asia has been buffeted this week by tensions on
the Korean peninsula after North Korea fired a missile, which
U.S. officials concluded was an intercontinental ballistic
missile, into Japanese waters.
In Europe, earnings were back in focus. The pan-European
STOXX 600 was down 0.2 percent ahead of the ECB's
minutes. Euro zone blue chips and Britain's FTSE 100
were down a similar amount.
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Additional reporting by Nichola Saminather in Singapore)