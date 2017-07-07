* Updates prices, adds UK data and reaction
By Vikram Subhedar
LONDON, July 7 World stocks are poised to end
the week at six-week lows in the face of oil weakness, a spike
in bond yields and anticipation of tighter monetary policy,
particularly in the United States.
U.S. monthly payrolls data is due on Friday and economists
polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers to have added 179,000
jobs in June, above May's gain of 138,000.
Investors are focused on wage growth and whether spending by
U.S. consumers will be strong enough to back the U.S. Federal
Reserve's intention to further tighten policy.
Bets that the world's major central banks are moving closer
to unwinding ultra-loose monetary policies have roiled markets
and European Central Bank minutes released on Wednesday indicate
its policymakers are open to further steps.
This sent German government bond yields to 18-month highs,
lifted the euro and weighed on stocks.
"Bond yields rule," said strategists at Morgan Stanley, led
by Hans Redeker.
Bond markets are having an increasing impact on FX and
equity markets, the strategists said, drawing parallels with
moves seen in 2013 during the so-called "taper tantrum," when
Fed signals about withdrawing liquidity hit markets.
MSCI's gauge of global stocks was at its
lowest since late May's record highs and down 0.6 percent for
the week.
European shares fell 0.3 percent led lower by
financials.
Stock futures on Wall Street pointed to a
steady open after a tech-led swoon pulled major U.S. benchmarks
sharply lower overnight.
The dollar rose against a basket of major currencies
and hit a seven-week high against the yen after the Bank of
Japan increased its government bond buying, expanding monetary
policy when other central banks are moving towards tightening.
The BOJ said it would purchase an unlimited amount of bonds,
as it sought to put a lid on domestic interest rates pushed
higher by the broad sell-off in developed market bonds.
In commodity markets, Brent crude futures, the
international benchmark for oil prices, were trading down 1.2
percent, at $47.55 per barrel.
Oil prices are down more than 16 percent this year, muddying
the outlook for inflation expectations globally.
Weakness in crude prices was drag on UK's bluechips
though a slide on sterling after disappointing economic data
helped the exporter-heavy index outperform the region on the
day.
Sterling slipped to the day's lows against the dollar,
setting it up for its weakest weekly performance in a month,
after industrial output data unexpectedly contracted in May,
posing fresh challenges for the UK economy.
"Given the soft data this week, I think a U.K. rate hike is
increasingly becoming a 2018 story," said Viraj Patel, an FX
strategist at ING in London.
