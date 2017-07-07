(Updates prices, adds US jobs data, more comment)
* Bond yield spike ruffles markets, central banks in focus
* U.S. job growth accelerates, wages lag
* World stocks at six-week lows, oil weakness bites
* Weak UK econ data hits sterling
By Vikram Subhedar
LONDON, July 7 World stocks are poised to end
the week at six-week lows in the face of oil weakness, a spike
in bond yields and expected tighter monetary policy especially
in the United States.
U.S. job growth surged more than expected in June and
employers increased hours for workers, signs of labour market
strength that could keep the Federal Reserve on course for a
third interest rate increase this year despite mild inflation.
However, stubbornly sluggish wage growth remains a concern
for investors on worries over whether spending by U.S. consumers
will be strong enough to back the U.S. Federal Reserve's
intention to further tighten policy.
Bets that the world's major central banks are moving closer
to unwinding ultra-loose monetary policies have roiled markets
and European Central Bank minutes released on Wednesday indicate
its policymakers are open to further steps.
This sent German government bond yields to 18-month highs,
lifted the euro and weighed on stocks.
European bonds steadied on Friday though some investors see
more room for yields to rise. "Unwinding QE will be a key part
of the normalisation of rates policy," said Chris Iggo, CIO
Fixed Income at AXA Investment Managers.
"The significant increase in government bond yields over the
last week suggests that markets are starting to price this in.
My guess is that it will have quite a bit further to go."
The ripple effects are being felt across asset classes.
"Bond yields rule," strategists at Morgan Stanley, led by
Hans Redeker, said in a note to clients.
Bond markets are increasingly affecting FX and equity
markets, the strategists said, drawing parallels with moves seen
in 2013 during the so-called "taper tantrum," when Fed signals
about withdrawing liquidity hit markets.
MSCI's gauge of global stocks was at its
lowest since late May's record highs and down 0.6 percent for
the week. European shares fell 0.3 percent led lower by
financials.
Stock futures on Wall Street pointed to a
steady open after a tech-led swoon pulled major U.S. benchmarks
sharply lower overnight.
The dollar rose against a basket of major currencies
and hit a seven-week high against the yen after the Bank of
Japan increased its government bond buying, expanding monetary
policy when other central banks are moving towards tightening.
The BOJ said it would purchase an unlimited amount of bonds
as it sought to put a lid on domestic interest rates pushed
higher by the broad sell-off in developed market bonds.
In commodity markets, Brent crude futures, the
international benchmark for oil prices, were trading down 1.2
percent, at $47.55 per barrel.
Oil prices are down more than 16 percent this year, muddying
the outlook for inflation expectations globally.
Weakness in crude prices caused a drag on UK bluechips
, though a slide in sterling after disappointing economic
data helped the exporter-heavy index outperform the region on
the day.
Sterling slipped to the day's lows against the dollar,
setting it up for its weakest weekly performance in a month,
after industrial output data unexpectedly contracted in May,
posing fresh challenges for the UK economy.
"Given the soft data this week, I think a UK rate hike is
increasingly becoming a 2018 story," said Viraj Patel, an FX
strategist at ING in London.
