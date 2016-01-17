(Repeats Friday item)
* Bears wipe $5.7 trillion off stocks since New Year
* Pace of move, if not direction, a surprise
* Some caution against over-reaction
* But fears grow of Fed policy error
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Jan 15 With financial markets having
their worst start to the year in history, investors are
following the advice of bears such as Royal Bank of Scotland to
"sell (mostly) everything". And yet little has fundamentally
changed of late beyond sentiment.
Fears about China's financial and economic health have
prompted investors to dump stocks equal in value to the annual
economic output of Britain and France combined since New Year.
RBS was not alone with its advice in a note to clients this
week. Renowned bear Albert Edwards at Societe Generale in London
said a further devaluation of China's currency will result in
"global deflation and recession".
Western markets, Edwards added, were also vulnerable to the
coming "carnage" because they have been inflated so much by
central banks' quantitative easing stimulus programmes.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) calculates about $5.7
trillion has been wiped off the value of world stock markets in
the first nine trading days of this year. But is the downturn
and doomsday mentality justified?
Investors are typically most optimistic in January as they
put money to work for the year ahead. Yet two weeks in Wall
Street is down by 6 percent, Germany's DAX stock index by
8 percent and China by 18 percent. Oil has sunk
20 percent to a 12-year low below $30 a barrel.
The speed of the selloff has caught investors across all
asset classes offguard, even though the factors behind it aren't
particularly new.
China's economy is no longer growing at breakneck speed, so
the price of global resources and commodities it has consumed
voraciously is falling sharply, deepening worries about world
demand, growth and the risk of a pernicious deflationary cycle.
According to the Efficient Market Hypothesis, stocks
incorporate and reflect all relevant information available to
the market, meaning they are always fairly and accurately
priced.
But as countless examples down the years have shown, markets
are vulnerable to herd mentality among investors, resulting in
huge price swings and volatility. Once a market gains momentum
and overshoots in either direction, it's often difficult to
stop.
"We shouldn't get carried away by being overly bearish right
now. Sentiment has deteriorated but nothing has really changed
in the last few weeks. Fundamentals are OK and expectations are
already low," said Michael Metcalfe, head of global macro
strategy at State Street Global Markets in London.
China is not the sole focus of investors' concern. The
latest U.S. data suggest the world's largest economy is
struggling too, just as the Federal Reserve has begun to tighten
monetary policy.
U.S. growth in the fourth quarter of 2015 is likely to have
been less than 1 percent. Economists at BNP Paribas say GDP
could even have contracted if the correction in inventories is
larger than expected. Preliminary GDP data are due on Jan. 29.
WE COULD BE SAFER
One notable difference between now and late last year is the
message from the Fed. In September it backed down from raising
interest rates, citing concern over Chinese growth and financial
market volatility, before finally acting last month.
Now Fed officials appear insistent they will stick to their
broad goal of continuing to raise rates this year, most likely
with four further increases of 25 basis points each.
Peter Chatwell, head of European rates strategy at Mizuho
International in London, said the growing risk that the Fed is
heading down the wrong path is contributing to the gloom.
"The bearish sentiment may be at a peak but the likelihood
of a Fed policy error is looking even stronger. This move has a
lot of momentum to it," he said, recommending investors opt for
safety by buying U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds.
The latest global asset flow figures from BAML and data
provider EPFR show investors bought $3.4 billion of government
bonds in the week to Jan. 13, the largest inflow in almost a
year. They also pulled $11.9 billion out of global equity funds,
the largest outflow in 18 weeks.
Even taking account of stocks' fall in recent weeks, the
outlook for Wall Street still isn't great. Earnings for S&P 500
companies are expected to have fallen 4.2 percent in the fourth
quarter - the second straight quarterly decline and signalling
an earnings, or profit, recession.
Yet the trouble with buying bonds, some argue, is that after
a 30-year bull market and unprecedented policy easing from
central banks, they too are expensive, perhaps extremely so.
It may be little surprise, therefore, that investors are
piling into cash. They poured $24 billion into money market
funds last week, according to the BAML figures, bringing the
inflow since September last year to $149 billion.
"Clients are no longer in 'denial' about recession/bear
market risks but (they're) not yet willing to 'accept' we are
already well into a normal, cyclical recession/bear market,"
Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at BAML in New
York, wrote on Friday.
Such a huge demand for cash might suggest investors fear a
crisis is looming, and yet the consensus is that a repeat of
2007-09 when the entire global financial system almost collapsed
is highly unlikely.
"We have to be careful here but I'd be surprised if in two
or three months' time we're still as bearish as this," said
Metcalfe at State Street Global Markets.
