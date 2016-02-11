(Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK Feb 11 Stock indexes worldwide
stumbled on Thursday on fears over the health of the global
economy, with a global equity benchmark index closing the day
more than 20 percent below its record high last May, confirming
global stocks are in a bear market.
MSCI's all-country world equity index, which
tracks shares in 45 nations, was last down 4.73 points, or 1.32
percent, to 353.35. The index hit its lowest level in more than
two and a half years and was down 20.18 percent from an all-time
high close of 442.70 on May 21, 2015.
(Additional reporting by Clara Denina, Simon Falush Kit Rees
and Alistair Smout in London, Dion Rabouin, Tariro Mzezewa in
New York, and Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)