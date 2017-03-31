(Repeats with final end of quarter numbers)
* Global Assets in 2017 reut.rs/2ne9sjH
* World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
* EM stocks in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2hn5N02
* EM currencies in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2hniYya
By Jamie McGeever and Marc Jones
LONDON, March 31 On the face of it, the first
quarter of the year followed the 'risk on' script.
U.S. stocks surged to new highs, the Federal Reserve raised
interest rates, high yield debt rallied yet again and Wall
Street volatility slumped to its lowest in a decade.
But that masks a palpable deterioration in sentiment and
sharp market turnaround in recent weeks, so much so that the
best two performing asset classes in the quarter, according to a
Reuters checklist, were at the opposing ends of the risk
spectrum - emerging market equities and gold.
The first half of Q1 continued from where Q4 last year left
off. Investors piled into riskier, high-yielding assets at the
expense of safe-haven bonds on the view that Donald Trump's
election victory would propel U.S. growth and markets higher.
But that optimism has evaporated. The dollar slid from a
14-year high in January to a four-month low on Monday,
safe-haven gold had its best quarter in a year and oil fell
roughly 7 percent, its worst quarter since the end of 2015.
The turnaround is encapsulated in the performance of U.S.
financial stocks. They soared 30 percent in Q4, much of that
following the U.S. election on Nov. 8 in the hope that new
president Donald Trump would slash taxes and bank regulation.
The steepening yield curve - a widening gap between longer
term and shorter term yields - helped boost them too. But the
curve has since flattened on growing doubts about the Federal
Reserve's ability to embark on a sustained path of rate hikes.
U.S. financials are ending the quarter flat.
GRAPHICS:
Global Assets in 2017 reut.rs/2ne9sjH
World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
EM stocks in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2hn5N02
EM currencies in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2hniYya
What's more, asset correlations have started to break down,
most notably in the dollar's inverse relationship with
commodities. Normally, a rising dollar means lower commodity
prices, and vice versa. But both have fallen in recent weeks.
Analysts are now wondering if the "Trumpflation" trade has
come to a premature end. U.S. stocks are the most overvalued in
17 years, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch fund
manager survey.
Or is this just a pause before the next leg higher?
"Perceived delays to U.S. tax reform and fiscal stimulus
have led to underperformance of 'Trump' trades and have
generated a short-term top in yields and equity prices," Citi
strategists and economists said in a note to clients on Monday.
"We can see this extending .. (but) we doubt this is an end
of cycle moment, since monetary policy remains supportive. Hence
we would be inclined to buy a dip in risk assets and sell a
further rally in fixed income if this transpires," they added.
Mirroring what appears to be the broad consensus, Citi
remains overweight in equities and cash, underweight in
government bonds and neutral in credit and commodities.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Graphics by Vikram Subhedar and
London markets team; Editing by Tom Heneghan)