(Repeats from Friday without changes)
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, July 1 When central banks first embraced
quantitative easing in 2009 to lift the world economy from the
ashes of the Great Recession, it was only half-jokingly dubbed
"QEternal" given that it could be a process that would last
years.
After the Brexit shock, few are laughing now, and another
wave of QE that will see tens of billions of pounds, euros, yen
- and perhaps even dollars - pumped into the system is imminent.
Bond yields around the world have plunged since the landmark
vote, some to multi-year lows and some to their lowest on
record. Over $11 trillion of bonds now yield less than zero,
according to Fitch Ratings.
And they look set to fall further, turning the screw even
tighter on banks, pension funds and a wide range of investors
who are seeing their returns evaporate almost by the day.
The Bank of England is expected to reactivate its
bond-buying QE programme, which stands at 375 billion pounds and
has been dormant for four years, and the European Central Bank
and Bank of Japan to extend and expand their current programmes.
BoE governor Mark Carney on Thursday that further stimulus
in the coming weeks to help cushion the UK economy from the
Brexit shock is "likely". Even the Federal Reserve might be
forced to consider "QE4" if the economy fares sufficiently worse
than policymakers expect.
"QE? It's possible. The Fed could lower interest rates
first, go to zero or slightly negative, maybe -0.25 percent,"
said Joseph Gagnon, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute
for International Economics in Washington and former Fed
official who played a prominent role in the central bank's first
QE programme in 2009.
"At that point, if they needed more, they could go to QE.
That's a long shot. However, Brexit does put us a little bit
closer to a place where it might be considered," he said.
The Fed's third round of QE nominally ended in October 2014.
The central bank has expanded its balance sheet by approximately
$3.6 trillion with its purchases of bonds, mostly Treasuries.
But the Fed is constantly buying Treasuries to maintain its
balance sheet at that size. Its rollover and reinvestment of
maturing bonds have picked up by around $216 billion in 2016,
with another $900 billion due in the three years after that.
If nothing else, investors no longer expect the Fed to
follow up last December's rate hike any time soon, if at all.
The 10-year Treasury yield, the world's benchmark borrowing
cost, slumped to within a whisker of its all-time low of 1.38
percent on Friday.
QUANTITATIVE FAILURE?
The fall in bond yields elsewhere is no less dramatic.
Benchmark 10-year borrowing costs in Britain, Japan, Switzerland
and a host of countries in the euro zone are their lowest in
history. Many of them are below zero.
They were low and falling before Brexit, depressed by
worries over the durability of the post-2009 global economic
recovery, persistently low inflation and inflation expectations,
and central banks' ability to address those concerns.
But Britain's vote to leave the EU has reinforced that trend
as economists have cut their growth forecasts, most notably for
the UK, but also Europe and beyond.
Economists at Credit Suisse now expect the UK economy to
shrink by 1 percent next year, compared with their previous
forecast of 2.3 percent growth. They also expect the BoE to
boost QE by 75 billion pounds to 450 billion pounds.
David Blanchflower, professor of economics at Dartmouth
College in New Hampshire and a former BoE policymaker, agrees
that a UK recession is coming. Rate cuts are a near certainty,
potentially followed by more QE.
"In 2008 we had a deep economic crisis. Now we have an
economic crisis exacerbated by a deep political crisis," he
said.
The ECB is also expected to expand or extend its 1.74
trillion euro QE programme scheduled to end next March as it
battles to lift inflation back to target of just under 2 percent
from around zero.
Euro zone inflation expectations as measured by the
five-year, five-year breakeven forward -- the ECB's favoured
measure of market inflation expectations -- fell to a record low
1.2671 percent this week.
The ECB is in a bind though. Trillions of euros of bonds,
including around half of all outstanding German debt, are no
longer eligible for purchase because they yield less than the
ECB's threshold of -0.40 percent.
And not everyone is convinced more QE will do any good.
Growth is slowing and inflation expectations are falling around
the world despite the trillions of dollars worth of stimulus
sloshing around the system.
Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch have dubbed QE
"Quantitative Failure", and Andrew Sentence, Senior Economic
Adviser at PwC and ex-BoE policymaker, reckons the Bank should
wait until incoming data gives a clearer picture of the Brexit
impact.
"Extra QE or a small further cut in rates are likely to have
a marginal impact on the economy. If I was on the MPC (Monetary
Policy Committee) I would be arguing for stability - hold rates
and no extra QE," he said.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Additional reporting by Dan Burns
in New York; Editing by Toby Chopra)