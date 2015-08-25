(Repeats to additional subscribers)

LONDON Aug 25 European equities and global bond yields jumped higher on Tuesday after the world's second largest economy China cut interest rates and banks' reserve requirements.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 4.5 percent at 1024 GMT and on track for its best one-day gain since May 2010. Battered mining stocks were the big beneficiaries, with Glencore shares up around 9 percent and Anglo American up more than 6 percent.

U.S. stock index futures held earlier gains.

Yields on German bonds -- the euro zone benchmark -- rose more than 10 basis points to a two-week high of 0.68 percent , while U.S. and British equivalents rose 8 bps to 2.08 percent and 1.89 percent, respectively .

The U.S. dollar extended gains against most major currencies. It rose 1.3 percent against the safe-haven yen , which traded at 119.96 to the dollar, while the euro dropped 1 percent to trade at $1.15.

(Writing by John Geddie; Reporting by London markets team, editing by Nigel Stephenson)