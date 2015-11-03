LONDON Nov 3 The risks to financial markets
posed by a rise in U.S. interest rates are at their lowest point
in two years, according to a survey of investors published on
Tuesday, with slowing growth in China by far the greater
concern.
This suggests an increasing degree of complacency over the
looming move, which may come next month and would be the Federal
Reserve's first rate rise since June 2006, Barclays said.
Only 7 percent of 651 global investors polled by the UK bank
said U.S. policy "normalization" was the biggest risk over the
next year, compared with 40 percent two years ago.
"Investors acknowledge that Fed liftoff could be a negative
for markets in the near term, but only 10 percent think it will
have long-lasting effects on risky assets," Barclays said.
"The risk of Fed policy withdrawal is at a two-year low,
suggesting complacency about the threat of higher rates."
A fifth of those polled said that the first Fed hike will be
positive for so-called "risky" assets like equities and emerging
markets. Emerging market investors are the least complacent
about the risks of higher Fed policy rates.
More than a third, 36 percent, said slowing Chinese growth
poses the biggest risk to markets over the next 12 months.
Even after the summer rout, only 8 percent of investors said
emerging market assets are cheap, with the remainder evenly
split between still expensive and fairly priced.
The next single biggest risk for investors over the next 12
months was weak growth in developed economies, particularly the
United States, cited by 20 percent of respondents.
At the same time, however, investors said the biggest upside
surprise on growth is likely to come from the world's two
largest economic blocs - the euro zone (almost 40 percent) and
the United States (30 percent).
Some 75 percent of respondents said deflation poses a bigger
risk to markets over the next 12-24 months than inflation, only
the second time in the last two years that deflation concerns
have been so elevated.
Equities is by far the asset class most likely to offer the
best return over the next three months, favoured by 50 percent
of investors.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Mark Heinrich)