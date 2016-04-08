LONDON, April 8 Following are five big themes likely to dominate the thinking of investors and traders in the coming week, and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ COLD SPRING

The world's finance chiefs gather in Washington in the coming week for the Spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. IMF chief Christine Lagarde has already hinted that the World Economic Outlook is unlikely to be a cheery document, signaling that growth has slowed. Markets will also be on watch for any signs of agreement, however informal, to dampen turbulence in the currency markets. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is at the heart of things: her remarks that the Fed would proceed cautiously in raising U.S. interest rates arguably opened the door for the dollar to fall to a 17-month low against the yen. Later comments that the U.S. economy was on a solid course and the Fed on track to raise rates helped stabilise dollar/yen.

2/ FREEZING IN DOHA?

The volatile price of oil has been another big driver for markets and has helped keep inflation expectations firmly anchored. So when oil producers meet at the end of the coming week, a potential freeze in output will be a focus for markets. A preliminary deal was reached between Russia, Venezuela, Qatar and Saudi Arabia in February to freeze output at January levels but much remains uncertain. Iran, newly released from sanctions, wants to raise its output. Sources say discussion at the April 17 meeting in Doha will also cover how long the agreement should remain in force and how it will be monitored.

3/ ZERO BOUND?

The German Bund yield is approaching zero again and this is a concern for any holder of a financial asset. Many other sovereign bonds are priced off benchmark Bunds, and corporate borrowing costs are priced off state debt costs. When Bunds failed to break below zero and immediately suffered one of their biggest sell-offs in history a year ago, most other financial markets, from credit to equities to insurance premiums, took a hammering as the panic spread. This year, expanded ECB asset purchases have put more downward pressure on Bund yields, helping to push yields on bonds of the euro zone's most indebted countries higher. Portugal, considered the bloc's weakest link bar Greece, was a notable underperformer.

4/ ARGENTINA RETURNS

After spending 15 years as a market pariah following its $100 billion default in 2001, Argentina is returning to international bond markets. It will begin a five day roadshow in the coming week in Britain and the United States, hoping to raise $12 billion or more to help pay off creditors who held out against any settlement. Investors have been eager for new issuance, and the new bonds are expected to sell briskly. The country has come in from the cold under the administration of President Mauricio Macri, who took office in December. It reached an agreement with the hold-outs in March and has until April 14 to pay $4.65 billion, although the deadline could be extended.

5/ YOU EARNED IT

Alcoa reports results on April 11 to begin the U.S. first-quarter earnings season. Analysts expect profits of S&P 500 companies fell 7.4 percent from a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data. But analysts see the outlook as offering a low bar for companies to clear, improving the chances that earning will beat forecasts. As such, Q1 earnings may be the catalyst for the S&P to finally reach new 2016 highs.

U.S. earnings: Alcoa April 11; JPMorgan, CSX April 13; Bank of America Merril Lynch, Wells Fargo, Blackrock April 14; Citi, Charles Schwab April 15