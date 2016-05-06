LONDON May 6 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate the thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week, and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ LET IT GROW, LET IT GROW
Global growth fears are resurfacing. Citi trimmed its 2016
global growth outlook this week to a borderline recessionary 2.4
percent, a figure that could well be below 2 percent if China's
data isn't all that meets the eye. That would definitely signal
a global growth recession. Investors, economists and
policymakers will have a batch of Chinese data next week to wade
through, including trade balance, inflation, retail sales, loan
growth, FX reserves and industrial production. With the U.S.,
Japanese and UK economies all showing signs of strain, the hope
is that China can do a bit more of the heavy lifting.
* China April data to show more modest loan, output growth,
pick-up in inflation
* China c.bank pledges policy fine-tuning, yuan
flexibility
* China April official factory activity expands but at
slower pace
* U.S. employment gains hit seven-month low, labor force
shrinks
2/ EUROPE'S GETTING WARMER
As the political temperature in the euro zone rises,
investors have already started to give the bloc's weak links the
cold shoulder. The gap between Italy and Germany's borrowing
costs via bond markets is at nine-week highs, while Italian and
Spanish shares have suffered the most in a broad equity
sell-off. And with a series of potentially disruptive events on
the horizon, things are only likely to get worse. The migration
crisis is escalating, Greece is no closer to a breakthrough with
its creditors on financial aid, and next month Britain is set
for a knife-edge vote on EU membership while Spain returns to
the polls to try for a breakthrough in its game of thrones.
* Podemos seen losing support ahead of Spanish election
* Greeks strike as new tax, pension reforms loom
* Investors snub euro zone's periphery as hot political
summer looms
* Bets emerge on hefty sterling rise if Britain votes to
stay in EU
3/ TURKISH TREMORS
The surprise departure of Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu after weeks of public tensions with President Tayyip
Erdogan has roiled Turkish stock markets, slammed the lira and
sent bond yields soaring. The change of guard could also
threaten a migration deal with Brussels that sees some EU member
states grant visa-free travel to Turks in return for Ankara
stopping migrants reaching Europe. Investors' nerves are likely
to stay on edge until May 22 when an extraordinary congress of
the ruling AK Party will elect Davutoglu's successor. Erdogan
wants an executive presidency in Turkey to replace the
parliamentary system, a plan for which the prime minister had
offered only lukewarm support. Davutoglu's departure is likely
to pave the way for a successor more willing to back Erdogan's
ambition of changing the constitution and strengthening his grip
on power.
* Turkey's Erdogan rebuffs EU on terrorism law; "we're going
our way, you go yours."
* Stalling of Turkish reforms would have negative impact on
growth -Simsek
* Turkish PM Davutoglu bows out as Erdogan aims at stronger
presidency
* Squeezed again by political worries, Turkey stocks head
for worst week in five years
4/ REALITY CHECK
Equities are on the back foot in Europe and back to
double-digit losses on the year. Corporate results remain
sluggish. Earnings and revenues for companies that have already
reported Q1 numbers have contracted about 8 percent, on average.
And European equity funds, market darlings last year, have now
suffered their longest streak of weekly outflows since 2008. The
biggest beneficiaries of the Feb-March risk-on rebound --
commodity-related stocks -- appear most at risk of a pullback.
Metals prices are rolling over, China's credit-fuelled demand
growth is waning and earnings are not providing much support,
leaving valuations look extended again.
* European corporate results: Enel (May 9), Credit Suisse,
Natixis, UniCredit, ING, Nokia, ThyssenKrupp, EasyJet (May 10),
E.On, Porsche, Vivendi (May 11), Credit Agricole (May 12)
* M&A slowdown clouds Wall Street view on stocks
* Skittish markets may need policymakers to leave well alone
5/ WHO'S (G)LISTENING NOW?
Twenty-five years after its inception, the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development holds its annual meeting with the
uncomfortable feeling that convergence towards Western led
market economy policies may be falling out of fashion. The
bank's reach now stretches as far as Mongolia in the east and
Morocco in the south, but even in its central Europe heartland,
poster child economies like Poland are beginning to tack away
from the EBRD's recommended course. It will also elect its
president for the next four years, with incumbent Suma
Chakrabarti almost guaranteed to see off the challenge of Polish
central bank chief Marek Belka.
* INTERVIEW-Time right for EBRD's first east European chief
* Worst may be over for Russia, risks rising in central
Europe
