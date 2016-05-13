LONDON May 13 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ WATCHING THE YEN
It may be appropriate that Tokyo is the venue for the coming
week's meeting of Group of Seven finance chiefs, given markets'
recent focus on gyrations in the yen. With the U.S. Federal
Reserve widely expected to keep interest rates on hold this year
(even though Fed officials may say otherwise), the yen, backed
by Japan's largest current account surplus since 2007, has been
causing headaches for the Tokyo authorities with its strength.
Threats to intervene have managed to keep a lid on this but any
signs of weakness in the U.S. economy could see it re-emerge.
With the U.S. Treasury including Japan on a new monitoring list
of five countries with large current account surpluses, markets
will be anxious for any clues to how the world's first- and
third-largest economies can resolve this spat.
2/ BOTHERED ABOUT BREXIT
Another topic likely to come up at the G7 is Britain's
referendum on its European Union membership. IMF chief Christine
Lagarde warned after the Fund published its annual report on the
UK that Brexit could tip the country into a spiral of weaker
growth and diminished foreign investment. The IMF said the Bank
of England might have to activate swap facilities with other
central banks. The warning came a day after BoE Governor Mark
Carney outraged supporters of the "Out" campaign by saying the
British economy could even fall into recession if Britain voted
to leave. The BoE said half of sterling's 9 percent slide in the
past six months was probably due to the referendum.
3/ WE WANT BONDS
A week when a sale of 10-year U.S. Treasuries drew record
demand and Japanese 30-year debt was auctioned at its lowest
yield yet shows global demand for bonds remains strong. In
Europe, German 10-year bond yields have once again flirted with
record lows of just 0.05 percent and once again backed away,
reflecting investor reluctance hold the benchmark with yields
just shy of zero. For some, ECB QE, subdued inflation and risk
events around the corner (read Brexit referendum) mean a dip
below zero remains likely. For others, ultra-long bond issuance
by Spain, France and Belgium this year has taken the pressure
off investors to buy long-dated German bonds, making a break
below zero harder. Spain just sold 50-year bonds in an auction
that was more than three times oversubscribed.
4/ EARNINGS DONE. NOW WHAT?
Europe Inc is grappling with three key problems: the
commodities slide, very low pricing power in the absence of
inflation and the drag from emerging markets. In the latest
earnings season, the number of companies missing revenue
estimates is the worst in 10 quarters and the gap between
revenue and earnings beats is the highest since UBS started
tracking this data 6 years ago. That has left companies staring
at cost cuts as the only way to protect margins. U.S. companies
appear to be handling things better. More than half the
companies on the S&P 500 that have reported have beaten revenue
estimates versus just over a third on the STOXX 600. Investors
have noticed the divergence. European equity funds have suffered
14 straight weeks of outflows, the longest streak since Feb
2008, according to Bank of America/Merrill Lynch.
5/ POLITICS, POLICY, PROBLEMS
It's hardly been a quiet few weeks for emerging market
behemoths - and it doesn't look like the roller coaster will
stop now. In Turkey, the ruling AK Party will meet for a special
congress on May 22 to elect a new leader and prime minister
after Ahmet Davutoglu's bowed to President Tayyip Erdogan's
drive to create a powerful executive presidency. Following
President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment in Brazil, soul searching
is kicking in as to what her interim successor Michel Temer can
achieve in the country mired in a deep economic recession and a
sprawling corruption scandal. Meanwhile in South Africa, where
unemployment has hit a record level and the economy is "flat on
its back", according to the deputy central bank chief, rate
setters are likely to stand pat until July when meeting on May
19.
(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Andrew Heavens)