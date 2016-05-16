(Repeats Friday story)

LONDON May 13 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ WATCHING THE YEN

It may be appropriate that Tokyo is the venue for the coming week's meeting of Group of Seven finance chiefs, given markets' recent focus on gyrations in the yen. With the U.S. Federal Reserve widely expected to keep interest rates on hold this year (even though Fed officials may say otherwise), the yen, backed by Japan's largest current account surplus since 2007, has been causing headaches for the Tokyo authorities with its strength. Threats to intervene have managed to keep a lid on this but any signs of weakness in the U.S. economy could see it re-emerge. With the U.S. Treasury including Japan on a new monitoring list of five countries with large current account surpluses, markets will be anxious for any clues to how the world's first- and third-largest economies can resolve this spat. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday he expected a frank exchange of views at the G7 meeting, though he thought most of the leaders agreed on the need to deploy fiscal stimulus measures to boost global demand.

* Stuck with dangerous dollar dominance

* FACTBOX-Japan steps up yen intervention rhetoric, as it has in the past

* BOJ will act decisively using its "ample" tools - Kuroda

* Japan PM says majority of G7 leaders agree on need for fiscal steps

2/ BOTHERED ABOUT BREXIT

Another topic likely to come up at the G7 is Britain's referendum on its European Union membership. IMF chief Christine Lagarde warned after the Fund published its annual report on the UK that Brexit could tip the country into a spiral of weaker growth and diminished foreign investment. The IMF said the Bank of England might have to activate swap facilities with other central banks. The warning came a day after BoE Governor Mark Carney outraged supporters of the "Out" campaign by saying the British economy could even fall into recession if Britain voted to leave. The BoE said half of sterling's 9 percent slide in the past six months was probably due to the referendum. Leading "Out" campaigner Boris Johnson hit back by saying the EU was following the path of Adolf Hitler and Napoleon by trying to create a European superstate.

* Warning of downward spiral, IMF sees no economic upside to Brexit

* Bank of England says Brexit slowdown could lead to recession

* Bank of England may need cash from foreign central banks as Brexit vote nears, IMF says

3/ WE WANT BONDS

A week when a sale of 10-year U.S. Treasuries drew record demand and Japanese 30-year debt was auctioned at its lowest yield yet shows global demand for bonds remains strong. In Europe, German 10-year bond yields have once again flirted with record lows of just 0.05 percent and once again backed away, reflecting investor reluctance to hold the benchmark with yields just shy of zero. For some, ECB QE, subdued inflation and risk events around the corner (read Brexit referendum) mean a dip below zero remains likely. For others, ultra-long bond issuance by Spain, France and Belgium this year has taken the pressure off investors to buy long-dated German bonds, making a break below zero harder. Spain just sold 50-year bonds in an auction that was more than three times oversubscribed.

* The world still just can't get enough bonds

* Yields fall after strong U.S. 10-year note auction

* Spain, Italy long-dated yields off highs on firm demand for Madrid's 50-year sale

4/ EARNINGS DONE. NOW WHAT?

Europe Inc is grappling with three key problems: the commodities slide, very low pricing power in the absence of inflation and the drag from emerging markets. In the latest earnings season, the number of companies missing revenue estimates is the worst in 10 quarters and the gap between revenue and earnings beats is the highest since UBS started tracking this data 6 years ago. That has left companies staring at cost cuts as the only way to protect margins. U.S. companies appear to be handling things better. More than half the companies on the S&P 500 that have reported have beaten revenue estimates versus just over a third on the STOXX 600. Investors have noticed the divergence. European equity funds have suffered 14 straight weeks of outflows, the longest streak since Feb 2008, according to Bank of America/Merrill Lynch.

* Investors dump stocks at fastest rate since August 2011 -BAML

* European earnings: Vodafone (May 17), Burberry, SABMiller (18), Investec, Thomas Cook, Royal Mail (19)

* U.S. earnings: Home Depot, TJX (May 17), Cisco, Target, Lowes, Staples, Urban Outfitters (18), WalMart, Gap (19), Footlocker, Deere, Campbell Soup (20)

5/ POLITICS, POLICY, PROBLEMS

It's hardly been a quiet few weeks for emerging market behemoths - and it doesn't look like the roller coaster will stop now. In Turkey, the ruling AK Party will meet for a special congress on May 22 to elect a new leader and prime minister after Ahmet Davutoglu's bowed to President Tayyip Erdogan's drive to create a powerful executive presidency. Following President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment in Brazil, soul searching is kicking in as to what her interim successor Michel Temer can achieve in the country mired in a deep economic recession and a sprawling corruption scandal. Meanwhile in South Africa, where unemployment has hit a record level and the economy is "flat on its back", according to the deputy central bank chief, rate setters are likely to stand pat until July when meeting on May 19.

* Turkey's AKP woos embattled nationalists to bolster Erdogan powers

* Turkey says Europe needs 'new formula' to solve visa-free dispute

* Brazil's Temer calls for unity, confidence for Brazil recovery

* South Africa's economy "flat on its back" - central bank deputy governor (Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Andrew Heavens)