LONDON May 20 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ FED STIRS
Suddenly, the prospects of a near-term hike in U.S. interest
rates do not seem so distant after all. Fed minutes this week
suggesting a June rate rise could be on the cards, a string of
hawkish comments from Fed officials and stronger data have
forced a rethink on the next Fed meeting. Having priced in
virtually no chance of a June move a month ago, Fed fund futures
now put the probability of a rate rise at around 30 percent. The
rate-hike talk has sent the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields to
two-month highs and the S&P 500 to its lowest since March. But
investors are far from convinced that a rate hike is imminent-
next week's durable goods data and second reading of Q1 GDP may
help make up their minds.
* Dudley joins chorus of Fed officials seeing rate hikes
soon
* Fed to markets: we mean it this time, really
* Fed signals interest rate hike firmly on the table for
June
* Strong U.S. data bolsters second-quarter growth prospects
2/ DOLLAR DEMAND
The dollar was back in demand as data and a slew of Federal
Reserve officials brought back a mid-year interest rate hike
back into play, a factor that has somewhat eased pressure on the
Bank of Japan to intervene and weaken the yen. The G7 meeting at
the weekend once again reminded countries to desist from
competitive devaluations, but with the dollar back in favour for
a third straight week, emerging market currencies, particularly
the Mexican peso, are likely to struggle.
* Japan, U.S. remain at loggerheads over yen policy
* U.S. Treasury official says yen move remains "orderly"
* Be prepared to stabilise pound on Brexit, top FX players
advise BoE
3/ CORPORATE EMPIRES
A cocktail of too much cash on balance sheets, cheap
financing and a lack of investment opportunities could see large
companies embark once again on big, risky M&A. A bidding war
appears to be heating up between German blue-chips Bayer and
BASF over American rival Monsanto. Bayer could pay as much as
$47 billion (excluding debt) and could hit the market with a
massive share issue to fund the deal, according to Bernstein.
This has spooked some investors and angered others, who had
hoped the days of such empire-building were over. With
fundamentals failing to provide stocks with much direction, M&A
could be the area to watch over the summer and beyond.
* Politics, sluggish growth cast pall over European equities
* Goldman Sachs cuts equities to "neutral", upgrades
commodities
* Rush for ag-chem megadeals clogs regulatory path, worries
farmers
4/ TURKISH TRAVAILS
Should Transport Minister Binali Yildirim, a close ally of
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, nab the leadership of the
ruling AK Party in a one-horse race on Sunday, he will also
become prime minister and cement Erdogan's grip on power who
seeks to extend his powers. Once confirmed, Yildirim is set to
announce his new cabinet shortly afterwards. Investors,
cautiously awaiting the shape of the new economic policy, are
watching to see if market-friendly reformers such as Deputy
Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek will make a reappearance in the top
team. Turkey's central bank - under pressure from the government
to cut interest rates - is meeting on Tuesday. A Reuters poll
showed policy makers are expected to cut rates for the third
straight month.
* Erdogan ally set to take over as Turkey's new prime
minister
* Investors growing concerned about Turkey's new policy team
* Turkish assets mixed after Erdogan ally tapped as PM, eyes
on central bank
5/ GREECE AGAIN
Euro zone finance ministers meet on Tuesday in their latest
attempt to agree measures that will allow Greece to service its
debts in the coming decades. On the contentious issue of debt
relief for Athens, the Finnish finance minister says there is as
yet no agreement with the International Monetary Fund. The Fund
would like to extend the grace period on Greece's loans to 2040.
Some euro zone countries, notably Germany, fear that making
detailed promises would deprive then of their leverage over
Athens.
* Finland's Stubb sceptical on Greek debt relief deal on
Tuesday
* IMF urges fixed rates for Greece, longer grace period,
maturities
* There won't be another Greek crisis, says German Fin Min
(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; editing by Andrew Roche)