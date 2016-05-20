(Refiles to correct numbering)

LONDON May 20 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ FED STIRS

Suddenly, the prospects of a near-term hike in U.S. interest rates do not seem so distant after all. Fed minutes this week suggesting a June rate rise could be on the cards, a string of hawkish comments from Fed officials and stronger data have forced a rethink on the next Fed meeting. Having priced in virtually no chance of a June move a month ago, Fed fund futures now put the probability of a rate rise at around 30 percent. The rate-hike talk has sent the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields to two-month highs and the S&P 500 to its lowest since March. But investors are far from convinced that a rate hike is imminent- next week's durable goods data and second reading of Q1 GDP may help make up their minds.

2/ DOLLAR DEMAND

The dollar was back in demand as data and a slew of Federal Reserve officials brought back a mid-year interest rate hike back into play, a factor that has somewhat eased pressure on the Bank of Japan to intervene and weaken the yen. The G7 meeting at the weekend once again reminded countries to desist from competitive devaluations, but with the dollar back in favour for a third straight week, emerging market currencies, particularly the Mexican peso, are likely to struggle.

3/ CORPORATE EMPIRES

A cocktail of too much cash on balance sheets, cheap financing and a lack of investment opportunities could see large companies embark once again on big, risky M&A. A bidding war appears to be heating up between German blue-chips Bayer and BASF over American rival Monsanto. Bayer could pay as much as $47 billion (excluding debt) and could hit the market with a massive share issue to fund the deal, according to Bernstein. This has spooked some investors and angered others, who had hoped the days of such empire-building were over. With fundamentals failing to provide stocks with much direction, M&A could be the area to watch over the summer and beyond.

4/ TURKISH TRAVAILS

Should Transport Minister Binali Yildirim, a close ally of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, nab the leadership of the ruling AK Party in a one-horse race on Sunday, he will also become prime minister and cement Erdogan's grip on power who seeks to extend his powers. Once confirmed, Yildirim is set to announce his new cabinet shortly afterwards. Investors, cautiously awaiting the shape of the new economic policy, are watching to see if market-friendly reformers such as Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek will make a reappearance in the top team. Turkey's central bank - under pressure from the government to cut interest rates - is meeting on Tuesday. A Reuters poll showed policy makers are expected to cut rates for the third straight month.

5/ GREECE AGAIN

Euro zone finance ministers meet on Tuesday in their latest attempt to agree measures that will allow Greece to service its debts in the coming decades. On the contentious issue of debt relief for Athens, the Finnish finance minister says there is as yet no agreement with the International Monetary Fund. The Fund would like to extend the grace period on Greece's loans to 2040. Some euro zone countries, notably Germany, fear that making detailed promises would deprive then of their leverage over Athens.

