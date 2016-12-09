LONDON Dec 9 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate the thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ FED UP, UP AND AWAY?
The Federal Reserve is almost certain to raise U.S. interest
rates on Wednesday. It will be the first hike of the year and
only its second since the dark days of the global financial
crisis. What markets are more unsure of is whether and at what
pace further hikes are likely to come next year. The dollar has
begun to stalk higher again and it is likely to break into at
least a brisk trot if Yellen & Co. flag the chance of a string
of increases, especially following Mario Draghi's latest move to
extend ECB money printing. Bond markets will be watching
intently and emerging markets are likely to react poorly if it's
a case of Fed up, up and away.
2/ RENZI RIPPLES
A recent rollercoaster ride in Italian banking stocks, after
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi quit following heavy defeat in a
referendum, looks set to continue next week. Shares in Italian
banks rose around 11 percent this week, on track for their
strongest weekly performance in more than 4 years, on hopes the
sector will get help from the government and the European
Central Bank. But the outperformance could evaporate soon if
some troubled banks fail to secure any state help. Reuters has
reported that the ECB has rejected a request by Italy's Monte
dei Paschi di Siena for more time to raise capital, piling
pressure on the government to bail out the lender. Some analysts
say that a nationalisation of BMPS is a concrete possibility in
the near term, making Italian bank stocks vulnerable to a second
wave of sell-off. Markets are concerned that the lingering
political uncertainty could make the situation even messier and
a new government could take time to figure out a proper rescue
plan.
3/ THE TAPER THAT WASN'T
The European Central Bank has announced it will continue
asset purchases beyond March 2017 but at a reduced pace of 60
billion euros a month. So this then, was the "taper" that the
market was dreading. Or was it? ECB President Mario Draghi
argued vociferously that it wasn't, because tapering would imply
the programme was winding down. Furthermore, the ECB had
extended the programme by nine months rather than the expected
six, adding up to more money overall. The question for markets
in the coming week and beyond will be how the central bank
implements another change announced on Thursday - the scrapping
of a limit on how low it can go in terms of yields on the bonds
it buys. The euro has already swooned and short-term bond yields
are again testing their all-time lows.
4/ THE "F" WORD AND EMERGING MARKETS
Emerging markets, highly reliant on external funding, have
reconciled to a 25-basis-point Fed rate rise next week. The
question is how much more is signalled for 2017. Any signs of
more or faster hikes than the two 25-bps moves currently priced
in could set off a fresh selloff in emerging markets after a
bounceback from post-U.S. election lows - EM equities, for
instance, are at one-month highs. A Fed move will force Mexico
to follow suit; the peso's plunge vs the dollar has pushed
inflation to 2-year highs. The Turkish lira, already bumping
along near record lows, could slip another leg lower, forcing an
emergency rate rise. On the other hand, Russia may shrug off the
Fed: its stocks are at record highs, the rouble just enjoyed its
best week since July and an $11 billion deal just proved the
economy remains attractive to foreign capital. The central bank
on Friday could add more fuel to this fire, should it surprise
markets with a dovish message.
5/ THE OLD LADY SINGS
The Bank of England meets on Thursday and while it is not
expected to touch its record low interest rates or bond buying
scheme, all focus will be on its views on the temperature of the
UK economy and the recent steadying of sterling as Brexit
wrangling begins to get serious. A deluge of data will include
unemployment, retail sales and what are likely to be higher
inflation numbers, and it is parliament's last week before it
breaks for the Christmas recess. It could be a lively week in
London.
