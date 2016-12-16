LONDON Dec 16 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ THE RISING
"The dollar is our currency, but it's your problem" - the
famous words of U.S. Treasury Secretary John Connally to
European finance ministers in 1971. It's a vastly different
world today, but with the greenback on a tear they resonate
almost half a century later. The dollar this week hit a 14-year
high on a trade-weighted basis and against the euro (euro/dollar
parity is now only a few cents away) and an eight-year high
against the Chinese yuan. It's also up 17 percent against the
Japanese yen since the November presidential election. This
week's U.S. rate hike may only have been the second in a decade,
but the Fed is clearly pulling away from the rest of the world's
major central banks. More rate hikes next year are pencilled in,
while the ECB, BOJ and BoE will all still be in QE mode. The
world's largest FX reserve holders are dumping U.S. bonds at an
increasing pace (pushing yields even higher), in part to limit
the fall in their own currencies' value, while Gulf countries
and some emerging markets have raised rates in response. The
strains are building.
2/ ON HOLD
With the long-awaited Federal Reserve rate hike out of the
way, the last hurrah of major central banks this year is likely
to be the Bank of Japan's two-day policy meeting ending on Dec.
20. Economists polled by Reuters to keep its negative interest
rates and its 0 percent target for 10-yeat government bond
yields on hold. Instead, the focus is likely to be on the BOJ's
outlook for the economy. The dollar's surge, fuelled by Donald
Trump's election to the U.S. presidency and the Fed's updated
rate outlook, have seen the yen tumble, increasing Japanese
exporters' competitiveness. People familiar with BOJ thinking
say the central bank is more open to discussing raising the
target rate for 10-year yields if long-term rates keep rising.
3/ GREECE AGAIN
Italy has barely got a government in place, seemingly
avoiding a protracted political deadlock, and the euro zone is
lurching towards another familiar crisis, this time in Greece.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has infuriated international
lenders with a Christmas bonus for pensioners that threatens to
torpedo its short-term debt relief plan. With his support
sliding, Tsipras badly needs the support of politically powerful
pensioners to help him stage another big confrontation with
lenders who are demanding more austerity. Investors in Greek
government bonds, which have enjoyed the best returns of any
euro zone sovereign debt this year, may be in for another bumpy
ride.
4/ CHECKING IN
The Czech central bank meets at the end of the coming week,
with markets looking for further clues to when it will end its
policy of keeping the crown weak. Recent comments from central
bankers have indicated the cap on the crown, designed to boost
inflation, could be scrapped in the middle of 2017. Preventing
the crown strengthening to less than 27 per euro is costing the
central bank billions of euros in monthly intervention. A
pick-up in inflation has persuaded many analysts there will be
no further delay in lifting the cap, especially as the growing
Czech economy attracts speculative inflows.
5/ BEAR IN THE CHINA SHOP
Fresh jitters over the health of the world's second biggest
economy have inflicted severe pain on Chinese assets over the
past week: The yuan crashed through the 6.95 per dollar
threshold to an 8 1/2-year low. Shanghai stocks saw the biggest
weekly loss in eight months while Hong Kong markets' losses are
the biggest in six months. Chinese 10-year treasury futures
tumbled the maximum allowed 2 percent on Thursday - their
biggest daily fall on record - and sustained their biggest week
of losses since January. In a sign of stress in interbank
markets, the seven-day Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR)
hit a 19-month high. To soothe nerves, Beijing's central bank
administered a larger-than-expected liquidity injection. But
investors will be closely watching for further signs of pressure
and scrutinise data, with China house price data due on Monday.
