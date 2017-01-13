(Corrects Schaeuble's title in theme 2)
LONDON Jan 13 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ INAUGURATION DAY
Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th president of
the United States on Friday, and his first address to the nation
as president will be scrutinised closely by financial markets
around the world. Nobody expects him to announce specific policy
details, but investors will want to hear the tone of his speech,
see how he conducts himself, and what clues he offers up about
the direction of his presidency and administration. The evidence
so far is mixed. He continues to slam his political opponents,
sections of the media and even U.S. intelligence agencies on
Twitter, and triggers sharp moves in stock prices of companies
specifically mentioned in his tweets. His first news conference
as president-elect was notable for its lack of policy content
and singling out certain journalists for sharp criticism. Stock
markets didn't like what they saw, and many "Trump trades"
fizzled - stocks wobbled, Treasury yields and the dollar fell.
All eyes on Capitol Hill on Friday.
* 'You are fake news!' Trump presides over turbulent news
conference
* Trump's Pentagon choice says U.S. needs to be ready to
confront Russia
* Dollar tumbles to five-week lows as Trump trade loses
steam
2/ NOT SO ECBEASY
A surprisingly strong growth spurt in the euro zone and
rebounding inflation expectations, have raised one big question
for investors ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank meeting:
does the bloc still need its trillions of euros of monetary
stimulus? Minutes of the ECB's meeting in December, at which the
bank extended its bond-buying programme until the end of 2017,
showed discord among policymakers. In a rare sign of open
opposition, the minutes noted "a few members" rejected both
proposals on the table to continue purchases beyond March.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has openly called for
an unwinding of easing this year, saying 2017 forecasts for 3
percent inflation in Germany would exacerbate concerns about
current low rates.
* QE opponents voiced rare dissent at ECB Dec meeting
* Germany's Schaeuble urges ECB to start unwinding stimulus
this year
* Euro zone economy registering surprisingly strong growth
spurt
3/ IN THROUGH THE OUT DOOR
British Prime Minister Theresa May will give a major speech
on Tuesday outlining the government's plans for the country's
departure from the EU. She's spoken a lot about getting the
"best deal" for Britain, securing a "red, white and blue"
Brexit, and "Brexit means Brexit", but that is wearing thin. The
longer she goes without putting meat on these bones, the more
markets are leaning towards the view it will be a "hard Brexit",
where immigration controls take precedence over access to the
single market. Indeed, currency traders say May's recent remarks
suggest this is the direction of travel, and are to blame for
sterling slumping to its lowest level since October towards
$1.20. The weaker currency has boosted UK stocks, and the FTSE
has risen a record 14 consecutive days, 12 of them record
closing highs. Can May halt those trends on Tuesday?
* Britain's finance industry scales back EU market access
demands
* Giant UK banking sector faces 'Jenga' risks from Brexit -
Carney
* Irish court case on whether Brexit can be reversed to be
heard this month
4/ EARNING THEIR KEEP
After a slew of British retail results beat forecasts,
retail watch turns to Europe in the coming week, with Swedish
fashion giant H&M and French supermarket chain Casino reporting
sales on Monday, followed by an update from Dutch retailer Ahold
Delhaize. Luxury brands Burberry and Remy Cointreau, which
reports sales, will hope to replicate Richemont's performance
which saw its shares reach 18-month highs after its profits beat
expectations. The weaker pound and euro, which tourists are
flocking to take advantage of, should be good for European and
British luxury brands, but Burberry remains one of the most
shorted UK stocks. Results from retailers such as M&S show they
continue to grapple with the combined pressures of maintaining
bricks-and-mortar shops and developing an online presence, and
luxury is no exception to this.
* European luxury: digital dawdlers
* Return of inflation puts focus on pricing power
* BREAKINGVIEWS-UK retailers' discount detox may be
short-lived
* European sales/results, including: Rio Tinto (sales)
Jan.16; Geberit (sales), Renault (sales), Zalando Jan. 17;
Novozymes, JD Wetherspoon, Burberry, ASML Jan.18; Remy Cointreau
(sales), Ahold Delhaize Jan. 19
5/ CHILLING IN DAVOS
The event that politicians, CEOs and Hollywood actors wait
for all year is almost here - the World Economic Forum, the
four-day shindig for global elites held in the Swiss Alps town
of Davos, will kick off on Jan. 17 amid debate over the looming
Donald Trump presidency and public anger with globalisation.
While this year's WEF mantra is "Responsive and Responsible
Leadership", Germany's Angela Merkel has opted to skip the event
for the second year in a row. That will likely disappoint
organisers as her reputation as a principled leader fits well
with the conference theme. The star attraction will be China's
Xi Jinping, the first Chinese president to attend. He is to
present Beijing's position on steering "economic globalisation
towards greater inclusiveness". That sounds apt given the surge
in public hostility towards immigration and globalisation
alongside Trump's trade threats against China and Mexico. Much
discussion in Davos will be around these issues as well as how
to tackle income inequality.
* China's Xi to promote globalisation at Davos, not "war and
poverty"
* All aboard to fix the globalisation "bullet train", Xinhua
says
* Mexico will "immediately" respond to any U.S. border tax
-minister
(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson)