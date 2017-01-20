LONDON Jan 20 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ START ME UP

For world markets the era of U.S. President Donald Trump begins on Monday Jan. 23. That will be the first full day of global trading and the chance for investors in Asia and Europe to place their bets. Or remain on the sidelines. There's a curious dichotomy across markets: some assets are vulnerable to a potentially major positioning shakeout (U.S. Treasuries and the dollar) while many investors say they are playing safe, broadly neutral, and firmly on the sidelines. Inauguration day is generally a bad one for Wall Street. So is the first month under a new president. The dollar, on the other hand, usually fares better in the first month. History is often a good guide to the future. But if any president looks like he might break the mould, it's Trump.

* History suggests Trump month will be stocks down, dollar up

* For stock performance under Trump, don't look to prior transitions

* Investors curb their enthusiasm ahead of Trump era

* Graphic: One month in: reut.rs/2j1xrmu

* Graphic: The Presidential Touch: tmsnrt.rs/2jtEpzi

2/ JUDGMENT DAY

Prime Minister Theresa May cheered many investors when, even as she said Britain would leave the single markets on its exit from the European Union, she promised parliament would have a vote on the final deal. Largely in response, the pound had its best day against the dollar since at least 1998. The next set-piece in the Brexit saga comes on Tuesday when the Supreme Court will rule on whether May can trigger the formal beginning of two years of exit talks without parliamentary assent. There could be another wrinkle in the planned Brexit timetable - the court may rule that devolved assemblies in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales must also give their approval. Northern Ireland faces an election on March 2 and this could be followed by lengthy talks on power-sharing.

* Supreme Court says it will give Brexit trigger case ruling on Tuesday

* Brexit outline gives pound something to cling to - for now

* UK retail sales dive as inflation weighs, jolting sterling

* UK Q4 GDP data due Jan. 26

3/ AND IN ROME

Italy's Constitutional Court also meets on Tuesday for a hearing on the legitimacy of a new electoral law. It's not clear whether there will be a definitive ruling on the disputed law, which only relates to the lower house of parliament and is known as the Italicum. The case has major implications for when elections might next be held and so is a key risk event for markets. A referendum, rejected by voters on Dec. 4, would have eliminated Italy's upper house, the Senate, which has a proportional voting system, while a first-past-the-post law was approved for the lower house in 2015. It's this lower house law that is being challenged in the court. Italy's usually tight-lipped president has said Italy must adopt a new electoral law before a national vote can be called -- something many party leaders urged after last month's referendum forced Matteo Renzi to step down as premier. Just as Italian markets weathered one storm in the form of a DBRS ratings downgrade, another one appears to be brewing.

* Monte Paschi retail bondholders should be reimbursed- regulator

* Italy not worried about ECB ending asset-buying- Econ Minister

* EU asks Italy to cut back 2017 budget deficit

* DBRS cuts Italy's credit rating, posing problem for banks

4/ SHOW ME THE MONEY

Expectations are running high for the European earnings season. The mood among analysts, measured as the number of earnings upgrades against the number of downgrades, is the brightest since 2010. While the pace of European company results will pick up only later in January and through next month, there are a few big ones expected next week and numbers will be scoured for insights into everything from auto demand to luxury spending to the health of banks in Spain's recovering economy. Fiat, LVMH, Sky, Novartis, SAP, Philips, Santander are the major companies scheduled to report.

* Europe corporate earnings: SAP, IG, Phillips earnings Jan. 24; Novartis, Santander, Logitech Jan. 25; Nordea, Sky, Diageo, LVMH, Tele2, Unilever, STMicro, Bankinter Jan. 26; UBS, Banco de Sabadell, Telia, BT, CNH Jan. 27

* U.S. corporate events: Halliburton, Yahoo, McDonalds Jan. 23; Verizoen, Lockheed Martin, Travelers, Corning, Kimberly Clark Jan. 24; State Street, Boeing, McCormick Jan. 25;Caterpillar, Ford, Microsoft, Intel, Alphabet, Dow Chemical, Biogen, Starbucks, Eastman, Invesco, Bristol Myers Squibb, PaypalJan.26;Chevron, Colgate Palmolive, Honeywell, Whirlpool, AbbVie, General Dynamics, American AirlinesJan. 27

5/ TURKEY TALKS RATES

Turkey's central bank meets on Tuesday, with many investors calling for a hefty rise in interest rates to stem the lira's freefall and to demonstrate the bank's independence. Fifteen of 18 economists polled by Reuters expect higher rates, with a 50 basis point hike in the 8.0 percent one-week repo rate seen as the most likely outcome. Four expect a 100 bps rise. Some analysts, however, say this may not be enough to anchor the currency. Investors say they have been unnerved by the crackdown that followed a failed coup in July. But their biggest concern appears to be the stance on monetary policy of President Tayyip Erdogan, who has declared himself an "enemy" of interest rates. Demand for a 10-year Turkish eurobond in the past week was strong but it had to offer a yield of 6.15 percent, up from 5 percent at a similar sale last March.

* As investors seek hefty rate hike, credibility test looms for Turkey central bank

* Turkey borrows $2 billion in 10-year eurobond issue

(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; editing by John Stonestreet)