LONDON Jan 27 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ WORKING WEEK

Trumpflation trades appear to be back on, with the Dow topping 20,000 for the first time and the dollar lifting off seven-week lows but there are clearly reservations. President Donald Trump has been busy with executive orders but markets are still looking for more clarity on how or whether he follows through on campaign pledges of tax cuts and spending. The inflationary impact of any such measures would also depend on the state of the labour market and the latest U.S. jobs report, due on Feb. 3, will be as closely watched as ever. Federal Reserve policymakers will also meet in the coming week. No rate changes are expected but markets will, of course, be sensitive to the statement accompanying the decision. But Trump, tweeting or otherwise, has been the only show in town since his inauguration.

* Trump tells Republican lawmakers: Enough talk. Time to deliver

* U.S. fund investors seek safety after Trump rally in latest week

* Fed decision Feb. 1, Bank of Japan policy decision Jan. 31

2/ BOE'S SUPER THURSDAY

The Bank of England is unlikely to tweak monetary policy at its Feb. 2 meeting but, a week after data showed the UK economy escaped a hit from June's Brexit vote in the fourth quarter, investors will be on alert for a more hawkish tone. Economists polled by Reuters saw no change in rates until at least 2019, though the latest quarterly inflation report, also due on "Super Thursday" is likely to see growth and inflation forecasts revised upwards. The near-term direction of sterling, meanwhile, might be set by interpretation of the outcome of talks between President Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

* Consumers drive UK economy, defying expected Brexit vote hit

* UK draws record demand at 4.5 bln stg launch of new 40-year gilt

* Sterling posts strong weekly gains as focus turns to British growth

* POLL-Bank of England to keep rates on hold until 2019 at least

* Bank of England to sit tight as Brexit cross winds blow

3/ YIELD UP

Expectations that Trump will enact policies that further charge inflation and growth in the world's largest economy also helped push benchmark German government bond yields, the benchmark for the euro zone, to their highest levels in over a year in recent days. Long-term inflation expectations in the euro zone are at their highest since December 2015 and, at just above 1.80 percent, not far off the European Central Bank's target of just below 2 percent. Is this, then, another sign of the Great Rotation from bonds to stocks? It may be too early to make a definitive call. Some of the inflation is almost certainly to do with higher oil prices, and there are many political risks ahead that may yet pull yields down.

* Key euro zone inflation gauge tops 1.8 percent, in region of ECB target

* Germany pours cold water on Europe's bond-backed 'safe assets'

* Euro zone flash inflation data due Jan. 31

4/ BANKING ON EUROPE

The reflation rally has manifested itself most acutely in the turnaround in banking shares. Banks in the United States, Europe and Japan have ridden the steepening yield curve as analysts quickly upgraded earnings forecasts and the prospects of a looser regulatory regime spurred a re-rating. Earnings from the top U.S. banks were upbeat as bond trading roared back to life. Focus now shifts to Europe with a slew of banking results due over the coming weeks. Deutsche Bank reports on Feb. 3. The reaction to UBS results, however, should give investors pause. UBS profits beat estimates but after the 20 percent rally in shares since November the results were not enough to tempt more investors into the stock. The question ahead, then, is much of the brighter outlook for banks is already baked into share prices.

* UBS hopes Trump policies will boost wealth management

* Chipper mood on European earnings warrants caution

* Bank results in coming week: Bankia Jan. 30, Julius Baer Jan. 31, Swedbank, Danske Bank, DNB, Caixabank Feb 2

5/ ROUBLE ROULETTE Markets will keep a close eye on the rouble after Russia announced plans to replenish its forex reserves starting in February. Under the programme, the central bank will buy dollars "evenly" as soon as the price for Russia's Urals crude blend tops $40 per barrel, but policymakers did not reveal just how much they could buy, given that Urals trades well above $50. The move is expected to help curb recent gains in the rouble that have threatened an economic recovery, and makes the outlook for an interest rate cut less certain when policy makers meet on Friday. Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced his concern over the strong rouble, which has been floating freely since 2014 and saw some of the largest gains among major global currencies in 2016. Investors will also be watching for any signs of change in sanctions on Russia, imposed over its 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula, after a planned telephone call between Putin and Trump. The U.S. president has said in the past that he is prepared to review sanctions.

* EXCLUSIVE-Russia could rebuild fiscal reserves at $55 oil price

* Russian rouble slumps as market frets over interventions

* Graphic on Russian sanctions: tmsnrt.rs/2jYMAnv (Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Dominic Evans)