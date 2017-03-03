LONDON, March 3 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ MOVIN' ON UP
The Fed will raise U.S. interest rates later this month.
That's the view of the market, which is attaching a near 90
percent probability to it (versus only 35 percent just a few
days ago). That's as sure a thing as you'll get, if history is
any guide. Only once in the FOMC's last 179 meetings where a
rate hike as been more than 50 percent discounted by the market
has the Fed failed to deliver, according to State Street. When
dovish Fed officials like Lael Brainard and Bill Dudley are
preparing the ground for a rate hike, it's a sign one is coming.
February's U.S. employment report on Friday is the big data
point of the coming week, with the focus expected to be more on
wage growth than jobs created. The way investors and traders are
lined up, it would take hugely disappointing figures to take
that March 15 rate hike off the table.
* March U.S. rate hike bets rise ahead of Yellen speech
* Fed officials jolt market with talk of pending rate hike
* Morgan Stanley and UBS expect March rate hike
2/ NOT SO ECB-EASY?
The European Central Bank holds a policy meeting on Thursday
and looks likely to resist calls to start winding back its
stimulus programme amid euro zone inflation that has surged past
the ECB's target of just below 2 percent. A Reuters poll this
week found most economists expect the ECB to signal a shift away
from its ultra-easy monetary policy only towards the end of this
year or early next, and they were split on how that shift would
manifest itself. Investors will be watching President Mario
Draghi for any change in his forward guidance, paying attention
to whether he will drop the reference to keeping interest rates
at their "present or lower levels for an extended period of
time". Some reckon he will flag a cutback in monthly asset
purchases, but only a handful said tapering would start this
year. He could even introduce more easing measures, with another
round of long-term cheap "TLTRO" loans for banks, though that is
seen as unlikely.
* Fed and ECB go their separate ways
* POLL-ECB sidelined this year; to tweak guidance or taper
QE in shift
* Euro zone inflation jumps past ECB target
* ECB's Lautenschlaeger sees no Frexit after Brexit, or
stocks crash
3/ BEST-LAID PLANS
British finance minister Philip Hammond is expected to
upgrade growth figures when he unveils his first full budget
plan on March 8. Tax revenues have been strong and the economy
was robust in 2016, to the surprise of some who figured the June
vote to leave the European Union would take its toll. However,
with the new year there have been signs of the economy slowing
and this has contributed to another leg down for sterling. A
weaker pound, and the inflation it ignites, also pose a headache
for Hammond as he attempts to keep public finances in order and
to deliver on promises of personal and corporate tax cuts.
* Higher spending unlikely in Britain's budget despite
better finances
* Sterling hits seven-week low after weak UK services PMI
data
* UK PM May clear she wants Brexit bill unchanged by
parliament -spokesman
* UK economic indicator diary
4/WHITHER THE REFLATION TRADE?
Goldman Sachs says the "reflation" trade is entering its
third phase – one in which economic growth will remain strong
though momentum will start to fade and political risks,
particularly in Europe, will ease. By their estimates, 2017 is
likely to be the strongest year of global growth since 2011.
Equity markets have already been cheering this and the value of
stocks globally has grown by more than $4 trillion since Donald
Trump’s election as U.S. President in November 2016. Inflows
into stocks continue apace. The heavy demand for shares of Snap
Inc, maker of messaging app Snapchat, made it one of the hottest
tech IPO of recent years and underscored investors’ risk-on
attitude. The loss-making company is valued at nearly $30
billion, confounding skeptics. Rising borrowing costs and rich
valuations could spoil the party, or at least present bumps in
the road, though as more cash is drawn away from sidelines and
into stocks by investors fearful of missing out, the third phase
of the reflation rally could be quite a long one.
* ANALYSIS-U.S. stock investors say don't worry, be
happy –
* Global market-cap hits an all-time high
5/ THE OTHER ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM
A plethora of data in the coming week will help investors
gauge the health of China, the world's second largest economy.
Much focus has been on China after U.S. President Donald Trump's
pledge to make good on campaign promises to slash his country's
trade deficits with China and Mexico and bring home
manufacturing jobs. On Tuesday, the world's top trading nation
releases its FX reserves data, and on Wednesday trade numbers
for February. In January, China posted much
stronger-than-expected trade data thanks to a pick-up in demand
at home and abroad. But investors have been wary over the
looming threat of protectionism. Beijing will also release
inflation data and numbers on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)
next week.
* China parliament to signal reform over stimulus to defuse
debt bomb
* EXCLUSIVE-China to target around 6.5 pct growth in 2017
-sources
* China Feb factory growth beats expectations as global
demand improves
* U.S., China discuss 'mutually beneficial' economic
relationship
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever, Jemima Kelly, Karin Strohecker,
Vikram Subhedar and Nigel Stephenson)