LONDON, March 3 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ MOVIN' ON UP

The Fed will raise U.S. interest rates later this month. That's the view of the market, which is attaching a near 90 percent probability to it (versus only 35 percent just a few days ago). That's as sure a thing as you'll get, if history is any guide. Only once in the FOMC's last 179 meetings where a rate hike as been more than 50 percent discounted by the market has the Fed failed to deliver, according to State Street. When dovish Fed officials like Lael Brainard and Bill Dudley are preparing the ground for a rate hike, it's a sign one is coming. February's U.S. employment report on Friday is the big data point of the coming week, with the focus expected to be more on wage growth than jobs created. The way investors and traders are lined up, it would take hugely disappointing figures to take that March 15 rate hike off the table.

* March U.S. rate hike bets rise ahead of Yellen speech

* Fed officials jolt market with talk of pending rate hike

* Morgan Stanley and UBS expect March rate hike

2/ NOT SO ECB-EASY?

The European Central Bank holds a policy meeting on Thursday and looks likely to resist calls to start winding back its stimulus programme amid euro zone inflation that has surged past the ECB's target of just below 2 percent. A Reuters poll this week found most economists expect the ECB to signal a shift away from its ultra-easy monetary policy only towards the end of this year or early next, and they were split on how that shift would manifest itself. Investors will be watching President Mario Draghi for any change in his forward guidance, paying attention to whether he will drop the reference to keeping interest rates at their "present or lower levels for an extended period of time". Some reckon he will flag a cutback in monthly asset purchases, but only a handful said tapering would start this year. He could even introduce more easing measures, with another round of long-term cheap "TLTRO" loans for banks, though that is seen as unlikely.

* Fed and ECB go their separate ways

* POLL-ECB sidelined this year; to tweak guidance or taper QE in shift

* Euro zone inflation jumps past ECB target

* ECB's Lautenschlaeger sees no Frexit after Brexit, or stocks crash

3/ BEST-LAID PLANS

British finance minister Philip Hammond is expected to upgrade growth figures when he unveils his first full budget plan on March 8. Tax revenues have been strong and the economy was robust in 2016, to the surprise of some who figured the June vote to leave the European Union would take its toll. However, with the new year there have been signs of the economy slowing and this has contributed to another leg down for sterling. A weaker pound, and the inflation it ignites, also pose a headache for Hammond as he attempts to keep public finances in order and to deliver on promises of personal and corporate tax cuts.

* Higher spending unlikely in Britain's budget despite better finances

* Sterling hits seven-week low after weak UK services PMI data

* UK PM May clear she wants Brexit bill unchanged by parliament -spokesman

* UK economic indicator diary

4/WHITHER THE REFLATION TRADE?

Goldman Sachs says the "reflation" trade is entering its third phase – one in which economic growth will remain strong though momentum will start to fade and political risks, particularly in Europe, will ease. By their estimates, 2017 is likely to be the strongest year of global growth since 2011. Equity markets have already been cheering this and the value of stocks globally has grown by more than $4 trillion since Donald Trump’s election as U.S. President in November 2016. Inflows into stocks continue apace. The heavy demand for shares of Snap Inc, maker of messaging app Snapchat, made it one of the hottest tech IPO of recent years and underscored investors’ risk-on attitude. The loss-making company is valued at nearly $30 billion, confounding skeptics. Rising borrowing costs and rich valuations could spoil the party, or at least present bumps in the road, though as more cash is drawn away from sidelines and into stocks by investors fearful of missing out, the third phase of the reflation rally could be quite a long one.

* ANALYSIS-U.S. stock investors say don't worry, be happy –

* Global market-cap hits an all-time high

5/ THE OTHER ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM

A plethora of data in the coming week will help investors gauge the health of China, the world's second largest economy. Much focus has been on China after U.S. President Donald Trump's pledge to make good on campaign promises to slash his country's trade deficits with China and Mexico and bring home manufacturing jobs. On Tuesday, the world's top trading nation releases its FX reserves data, and on Wednesday trade numbers for February. In January, China posted much stronger-than-expected trade data thanks to a pick-up in demand at home and abroad. But investors have been wary over the looming threat of protectionism. Beijing will also release inflation data and numbers on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) next week.

* China parliament to signal reform over stimulus to defuse debt bomb

* EXCLUSIVE-China to target around 6.5 pct growth in 2017 -sources

* China Feb factory growth beats expectations as global demand improves

* U.S., China discuss 'mutually beneficial' economic relationship (Reporting by Jamie McGeever, Jemima Kelly, Karin Strohecker, Vikram Subhedar and Nigel Stephenson)