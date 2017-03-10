LONDON, March 10 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ YOU CAN TALK TO ME
The first G20 finance meeting of the Trump era will be held
in Germany on March 17 and 18 and it could be a pivotal one. The
draft communique shows major changes in language from last year,
suggesting the new U.S. administration is already flexing its
muscles on global trade and exchange rates. Gone is the line "We
will resist all forms of protectionism". Also gone is the pledge
to refrain from competitive devaluations and targeting FX rates
for competitive purposes, and the long-held warning against
"disorderly" currency swings. Meanwhile, a nod to "global
imbalances" is reinserted after a decade-long absence. Of
course, all that is subject to change. The standard commitments
and pledges of recent years may yet be repeated. But it's up in
the air. And nobody really knows how much sway the United States
will have on these critical issues in the multilateral forum of
the G20. Watch this space.
2/ HOW MANY FED HIKES?
U.S. employers added way more jobs than forecast in January
and average earnings ticked higher, doing little to change
market expectations of how far the U.S. Federal Reserve will
raise interest rates this year. A 25 basis point rise on March
15 looks nailed-on -- futures price in more than a 90 percent
probability of that happening. However, only two other hikes are
fully priced in. The Fed itself indicated in December it planned
to raise rates three times in 2017 and some in markets had been
looking for even more. The slightly weaker than forecast growth
in earnings prompted some to temper those expectations and the
dollar fell against a basket of currencies.
3/ AND THE ECB?
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi caught markets
off-guard when he said after the latest policy meeting that the
bank had dropped a pledge to use all available instruments to
raise growth and inflation as there was less urgency for more
policy action. Deflation was less likely, although there was no
"convincing upward trend" in inflation. The ECB kept its
aggressive stimulus policy in place and made clear rates could
still go lower if needed. However, money markets reacted by
pricing in a rate hike by March 2018 and this was exacerbated
after ECB sources said policymakers had discussed the
possibility of raising rates before the scheduled December 2017
end of the stimulus programme. One trader likened this to
pressing the accelerator and brake at the same time in a rally
car.
4/ HAVING A WILDERS TIME
Wednesday's Dutch parliamentary election, a litmus test of
populism in the euro area, kicks off a busy election year in the
euro zone. Anti-EU nationalist Geert Wilders hopes a global
upsurge in anti-establishment feeling that helped to propel
Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency and to persuade Britons to
vote in favour of leaving the EU will propel him to power.
Mainstream parties have ruled out forming a government with
Wilders' Freedom Party, which has meant top-rated Dutch bonds
have been relatively resilient to political risks. Also, the
Freedom Party has lost ground to centrist rivals in the polls in
recent weeks and is now running second behind the pro-business
liberals of Prime Minister Mark Rutte. But a fragmented
political landscape means a coalition government of four or more
parties is all but inevitable. And a win for Wilders would boost
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen and the Alternative for
Germany party, with French bonds likely to be in the firing line
(again) on heightened worries about a populist backlash at the
heart of the euro zone.
5/ TRICKY TIME FOR TURKEY
Turkey's central bank meets on March 16, a day after the Fed
is expected to hike, and is in an unenviable position. Turkey is
considered one of the most vulnerable emerging markets to Fed
tightening given its large current account deficit and high
external borrowing. But it has resisted investor calls for a
steep rate hike, despite a 6 percent fall in the lira against
the dollar year-to-date. The central bank is under pressure from
President Tayyip Erdogan to cut rates, and has been forced to
adopt increasingly unorthodox measures to defend the currency
and fight double-digit inflation. It has not raised its
benchmark policy rate -- currently at 8 percent -- since
November, opting instead to push up the average cost of funding.
Meanwhile the economy continues to struggle, with a 30 percent
plunge in tourist revenues after a series of security scares --
a picture not improved by a diplomatic spat with Germany.
(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Catherine Evans)