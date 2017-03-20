LONDON, March 20 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week, and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ TAKE ME HIGHER
Euro zone government bond yields have been volatile in the
face of political headlines, but have been moving inexorably
higher in recent weeks, for one simple reason – a growing
economy is reducing the case for the ECB’s ultra-loose monetary
policy stance. And from an obsession over when/if the ECB would
taper its bond-buying, a fresh prospect has arisen: rate hikes.
Other major central banks have wound down their bond-purchase
programmes before increasing interest rates, and if the ECB were
to follow this line, this would likely mean no hikes until
around June 2018 at the earliest, even if tapering begins at the
end of this year. But Europe is in something of a special
situation as its deposit rate is deeply negative, and ECB
policymaker Ewald Nowotny has raised the prospect of hiking
rates while still actively buying bonds in the market. It
appears the “normalisation” of monetary policy could happen much
faster than the market expected.
* Investors ratchet up expectations for ECB rate rise in
December
* ECB to decide later whether to raise rates or end QE
first: Nowotny
* Fed rate hikes could spell end to global easing
2/ TRY TO SEE IT MY WAY
G20 finance officials meeting in the German spa town of
Baden-Baden agreed to include in their final communique on
Saturday the standard warnings against competitive devaluations
and excessive currency market volatility. They had been missing
from the initial draft earlier this month. But a crucial line
from last year's text was gone: "We will resist all forms of
protectionism." In its place was a pledge "to strengthen the
contribution of trade to our economies". That points to
fundamental disagreement between the Trump administration (whose
mottos are 'Make America Great Again' and 'America First') and
the other 19 countries around the table. German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble, the meeting's hos, tried to play down the
change at the final news conference, saying all present opposed
protectionism but some differed on how it is defined. Economists
saw the communique as a setback in the G20 process that poses
risks for growth of export-driven economies such as Germany.
* G20 financial chiefs agree open trade is key to
growth-Schaeuble
* G20 trade wording considered a setback for export champion
Germany
* U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin says Trump does not want trade
wars
* Japan, U.S. agree to abide by G7, G20 FX agreement
3/ BRIEF RELIEF
By Thursday, it will be just a month until the April 23
first round of voting in the French presidential election. The
candidates are due to hold a first TV debate on Monday. After
centre-right premier Mark Rutte saw off the populist challenge
of Geert Wilders' Party of Freedom in the Dutch election, some
analysts said the fact that opinion polls just about got it
right should be reassuring for those banking on far-right
candidate Marine Le Pen not winning in France. Polls would have
to be very wrong indeed for her to win. Noteworthy, though, was
that the relief rally after the Dutch election evident in the
French/German bond yield spread was so fleeting. Within an hour,
attention had turned to monetary policy and the prospect of
higher ECB interest rates.
* ECB rate-hike talk sends short-dated bond yields to
five-week highs
* ANALYSIS-Opinion polls score much-needed Dutch election
win
* ANALYSIS-Goodbye deflation, hello inflation: investors
position for turnaround
* France's Macron gains on Le Pen, Fillon in Ipsos poll
4/ STURGEON AND SURGING STERLING
The British pound's resilience has arguably been remarkable,
particularly given the political backdrop, which in the past
week saw Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon demand an
independence referendum and the government make a U-turn on its
budget. However, by far the most interesting moment was the Bank
of England's flip towards a more hawkish stance on interest
rates that can only really be a sign of its concern over
sterling itself. If, as most major banks predict, the pound is
heading for another 5, 10 or even 20 percent fall over the next
few months, there is real reason to worry about the hardening of
expectations for higher inflation when households are already
feeling hard-pressed. So, conversely, prodding historically-low
market interest rates slightly higher, by stemming the pound's
fall, may help the mood. The catch? If retail sales worsen badly
on Thursday, the pound is likely to fall.
* Sterling jets higher on BoE interest rate split
* Bank of England's Forbes votes for rate hike, others may
follow soon
* UK's Hammond forced into U-turn on jobs tax after party
revolt
5/ HIKE, WHAT HIKE?
Central banks in emerging markets such as China, Hong Kong, the
Gulf and Turkey may have been quick off the mark to tighten
monetary policy in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve finally
delivering its well telegraphed interest rate hike. But the
story looks different in Moscow where policy makers on Friday
will deliver their latest verdict on interest rates, currently
standing at 10 percent. The bank said recently inflation had
been slowing faster than forecast and there was still room to
trim rates before end-June. President Vladimir Putin warned that
cutting too early could cost a great deal. Colombia's central
bank, meeting the same day, is also expected to trim rates in a
bid to prop up growth. Meanwhile central bank officials in
Poland are also expected to leave rates unchanged when meeting
on Tuesday. Policy makers in Nigeria are scheduled to give their
verdict the same day though much of the focus will be on the
country's controversial FX policy. Philippine's central bank
governor has already said he saw no need for change ahead of the
bank's decision on Thursday.
* POLL-Colombia's central bank seen cutting key rate to
bolster economy
* Philippine central bank sees no need to tweak monetary
policy after Fed
* Turkish central bank carefully tightens policy as
political heat rises
* Russian rouble was close to short-term equilibrium in Feb
- cenbank
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever, Abhinav Ramnarayan, Patrick
Graham, Karin Strohecker, Nigel Stephenson and Michael Nienaber;
Editing by Tom Heneghan)