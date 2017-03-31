LONDON, March 31 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ JUMPY OVER TRUMP-XI
U.S. and Chinese presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping meet
at one of Trump's resort hotels in Florida next week. The talks
will set the tone of the relationship between the world's two
biggest economies for the next few years and will reveal just
how hard Trump is likely to play things with China on issues
ranging from trade protectionism and currency manipulation to
North Korea. Having been scuppered in his attempts to scrap
Obamacare, Trump might see this as a good opportunity to show
the American people some muscle flexing. He has already fired a
few shots on Twitter, saying it will be a "very difficult"
meeting and that the U.S. "can no longer have massive trade
deficits and job losses."
* China downplays tensions with U.S. and Xi prepares to meet
Trump
* Trump says trade gap will make China meeting 'a very
difficult one'
* Trump to order trade abuses study, improve import duty
collection
2/ BACK TO BASICS
Major currency markets are in one of those downbeat moments
where no clear trend prevails. The opening salvoes of Donald
Trump's presidency have not delivered the surge many predicted
last year for the dollar. The belief in a steady reeling-in of
European monetary stimulus that drove the euro higher in the
past fortnight has also abated. No-one wants to back the pound
through Brexit talks. And it would take a deeper and more
longer-lasting correction in equities markets to build any faith
in the yen. So possibly, we go back to the start and the higher
U.S. yields that fundamentally support the greenback. GDP on
Thursday was strong, some Fed officials predict up to three more
hikes and another solid non-farm payrolls read on Friday would
have the market thinking about some clear signalling for another
rise in June. Unless Donald says, or tweets, different...
* Euro hits two-week low as inflation lags
expectations
* Huge range of sterling forecasts clouds horizon
* Fed's Rosengren says sees 3 further rate hikes this year
3/ TAPER TEST
The first stage of the European Central Bank's slow
withdrawal of monetary stimulus next week may throw into sharp
relief the have- and have-nots in the bloc's debt markets.
Weaker, so-called peripheral states like Portugal and Italy are
seen as most dependent on the trillions of euros the ECB has
spent over the past few years to shore up growth and inflation.
But some investors worry an era of rock-bottom rates has papered
over the cracks for countries which have not delivered the
structural reforms needed to put their economies on a steadier
footing. When the ECB from Monday trims its monthly bond
purchases from 80 billion to 60 billion euros, it will be a
major test of confidence in these countries and how they can
withstand a return to normal monetary conditions in the future.
* Bonds of euro zone laggards quiver with ECB poised to trim
QE
* Legitimate to review ECB pledge to keep rates at bottom:
Coeure
* Spooked by yield rise, ECB wary of changing message again
4/ GORDHAN GETS ZUMA-ED
The revolving doors at South Africa's finance ministry are
spinning again. After days of speculation, President Jacob Zuma
finally reshuffled his cabinet, sacking his Finance Minister
Pravin Gordhan. The decision to remove Gordhan -- seen as a
guarantor of steady policymaking by many investors -- spooked
markets, sending the rand tumbling and bond yields soaring. The
turmoil also exposed deep rifts within the government. Zuma's
deputy Cyril Ramaphosa told his boss he did not agree with the
move, bank and business leaders in Africa's most industrialised
economy have come out in force in their criticism and the
opposition has mooted a motion of no-confidence against Zuma.
Markets are closely watching out for reaction from credit
ratings agencies which could see South Africa lose its coveted
investment-grade status, making it more costly for the country
to borrow.
* South Africa's ANC divided, Zuma weakened by cabinet
reshuffle
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Gordhan exit is dual blow for South African
debt
* S.Africa's Gordhan says intelligence report used to fire
him "nonsense"
* Fitch: South Africa cabinet reshuffle signals policy
change
5/ ONTO Q2
The first quarter began with a bang across global equity
markets though Europe still lagged its developed market peers.
Over the course of the three months, however, two things
changed. Firstly, a steady stream of better economic data
trumped the fuzzy risks about geopolitics drawing investors back
into a stock market trading at valuation discounts to the
others. Secondly, banks and mining stocks -- the biggest
beneficiaries of the reflation rally -- gave way to tech, which
ends Q1 as the best performing sector in Europe as well as the
most expensive on a price-to-earnings basis. Global investor
interest in Europe is stirring back to life and the hunt is on
to seek out stocks and sectors that stand to benefit the most
from a revival in economic growth, inflation and the brightest
earnings outlook for the region in seven years.
* Europe sector performance YTD: bit.ly/2h3SjpY
* Investors bet on a quiet tech revolution in Europe
* Europe back in vogue as Trump bulls pull in horns – BAML
(Compiled by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Catherine Evans)