LONDON Dec 11 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate the thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ 5, 4, 3, 2, 1...
The countdown to lift-off for the first rise in U.S.
interest rates since 2006 is almost done, unless markets have
got it completely wrong, and they wouldn't do that, would they?
Assuming the Fed hikes on Dec. 16, the question will be how far
and how fast rates rise. Fed policymakers have said rate moves
will be data dependent - how will inflation look if oil prices
stay around current levels? - and traders expect two or three
rate rises next year. But it is a delicate balance. If the data
justifies a hike, is there nonetheless the risk that a more
aggressive than expected Fed will have a negative impact on
growth?
2/ TAKE IT EASY
Markets have already recovered their composure after the
disappointment of the European Central Bank (ECB) cutting the
deposit rate only to minus 30 basis points and only extending
its 60 billion euro a month asset purchase programme by six
months until March 2017. Seven-year lows in oil prices are
fuelling bets that the ECB could do even more in the coming year
to create at least some inflation. After pricing out any move on
rates last week, money markets now see a 1-in-2 chance of
another cut. And why not? Governing Council member Erkki
Liikanen has said the ECB has further monetary policy tools at
its disposal and stands ready to use them if necessary.
3/ NO PAIN FROM SPAIN
Just days before an election in which the rise of new
parties threatens the status quo in Spain, financial markets are
remarkably calm. The ruling People's Party and traditional
opposition Socialists are seeing their decades-old hold on power
threatened by the liberal Ciudadanos (Citizens) party and
left-wing Podemos ("We can"). Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who
has overseen a series of Brussels-praised reforms and an
economic recovery faster than the European average, is likely to
lose his majority, raising the prospect of a coalition or
minority government. ECB rate cuts and quantitative easing are
keeping 10-year yields near the lowest in April at a mere 1.60
percent. The stock market is selling off slightly, in line with
European peers. For markets, monetary policy is trumping
political risk.
4/ CHINESE NEW YEAR
At the start of 2015 the main debate over China's yuan
currency was whether it would be added to the IMF's basket of
currencies and how much extra money that, or the process of
getting there, would add to inflows to China and its already
enormous internal financial markets. Shift forward 12 months and
banks expect the opposite: a weaker yuan is the closest thing
the foreign exchange market has to a consensus call for 2016.
Having stabilised after a near 2-percent devaluation in August,
the renminbi has fallen a further 2 percent since gaining the
IMF's stamp of approval 10 days ago. Economists say that will
bolster China against Asian competitors who have already
weakened their currencies. But there are risks. The People's
Bank of China has a lot of ammunition after stocking up on
dollars for a decade. But can it keep a lid on speculation and
capital outflows that might send the yuan spiralling lower and
cripple the ability of Chinese companies to pay dollar debt?
5/ HIGH-YIELD LOW POINT
With the Fed about to raise rates and oil prices plunging
again, investors in high-yield bonds are rapidly realising why
the market is often referred to as "junk". Third Avenue
Management's junk bond fund this week became the biggest mutual
fund to go bust since the financial crisis, and investors pulled
the most out of high-yield funds in 15 weeks. The effective
yield on U.S. high-yield bonds is now 17 percent - the highest
in at least five years, according to Bank of America Merrill
Lynch - and rising. No bonds were issued in the last week in the
U.S. high-yield market. With the Fed almost certainly hiking
rates and oil at its lowest in eight years, the coming week will
be another very nervous one.
(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Louise Ireland)