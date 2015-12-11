LONDON Dec 11 Following are five big themes likely to dominate the thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ 5, 4, 3, 2, 1...

The countdown to lift-off for the first rise in U.S. interest rates since 2006 is almost done, unless markets have got it completely wrong, and they wouldn't do that, would they? Assuming the Fed hikes on Dec. 16, the question will be how far and how fast rates rise. Fed policymakers have said rate moves will be data dependent - how will inflation look if oil prices stay around current levels? - and traders expect two or three rate rises next year. But it is a delicate balance. If the data justifies a hike, is there nonetheless the risk that a more aggressive than expected Fed will have a negative impact on growth?

2/ TAKE IT EASY

Markets have already recovered their composure after the disappointment of the European Central Bank (ECB) cutting the deposit rate only to minus 30 basis points and only extending its 60 billion euro a month asset purchase programme by six months until March 2017. Seven-year lows in oil prices are fuelling bets that the ECB could do even more in the coming year to create at least some inflation. After pricing out any move on rates last week, money markets now see a 1-in-2 chance of another cut. And why not? Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen has said the ECB has further monetary policy tools at its disposal and stands ready to use them if necessary.

3/ NO PAIN FROM SPAIN

Just days before an election in which the rise of new parties threatens the status quo in Spain, financial markets are remarkably calm. The ruling People's Party and traditional opposition Socialists are seeing their decades-old hold on power threatened by the liberal Ciudadanos (Citizens) party and left-wing Podemos ("We can"). Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who has overseen a series of Brussels-praised reforms and an economic recovery faster than the European average, is likely to lose his majority, raising the prospect of a coalition or minority government. ECB rate cuts and quantitative easing are keeping 10-year yields near the lowest in April at a mere 1.60 percent. The stock market is selling off slightly, in line with European peers. For markets, monetary policy is trumping political risk.

4/ CHINESE NEW YEAR

At the start of 2015 the main debate over China's yuan currency was whether it would be added to the IMF's basket of currencies and how much extra money that, or the process of getting there, would add to inflows to China and its already enormous internal financial markets. Shift forward 12 months and banks expect the opposite: a weaker yuan is the closest thing the foreign exchange market has to a consensus call for 2016. Having stabilised after a near 2-percent devaluation in August, the renminbi has fallen a further 2 percent since gaining the IMF's stamp of approval 10 days ago. Economists say that will bolster China against Asian competitors who have already weakened their currencies. But there are risks. The People's Bank of China has a lot of ammunition after stocking up on dollars for a decade. But can it keep a lid on speculation and capital outflows that might send the yuan spiralling lower and cripple the ability of Chinese companies to pay dollar debt?

5/ HIGH-YIELD LOW POINT

With the Fed about to raise rates and oil prices plunging again, investors in high-yield bonds are rapidly realising why the market is often referred to as "junk". Third Avenue Management's junk bond fund this week became the biggest mutual fund to go bust since the financial crisis, and investors pulled the most out of high-yield funds in 15 weeks. The effective yield on U.S. high-yield bonds is now 17 percent - the highest in at least five years, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch - and rising. No bonds were issued in the last week in the U.S. high-yield market. With the Fed almost certainly hiking rates and oil at its lowest in eight years, the coming week will be another very nervous one.

* DoubleLine's Gundlach says 'real carnage' in junk bonds ahead of Fed