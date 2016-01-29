LONDON Jan 29 Following are five big themes likely to dominate the thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ SUB-ZERO

The Bank of Japan has just joined the sub-zero club very few developed economies have managed to avoid. In Europe, a veteran on that front, money markets are now fully pricing in a deposit rate cut to minus 40 basis points in March and to minus 50 basis points about six months later. The U.S. Federal Reserve is not giving up on plans to raise rates further after its first hike in a decade in December. But with oil prices around $30 and China slowing down and exporting deflation, it seems the Fed might have to at least reconsider the pace of any further policy tightening. With Japanese 10-year yields at 0.10 percent and Bund yields below 0.30 percent, are U.S. T-notes at just above 1.90 percent a buy or a sell?

* BOJ stuns markets with surprise move to negative interest rates

* Negative rates in Europe offer little hope for Japan

* POLL-ECB nearly certain to cut deposit rate in March, QE boost 50-50

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Monetary policy enters mysterious quantum realm

2/ OIL TALK

Talk of a deal among major oil exporters to cut production has lifted oil prices in recent days. It remains far from clear whether a deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, mentioned by Russia's energy minister, is possible. However, it would ease the pressure on the petrocurrencies of the emerging markets world and on their central bank reserves and sovereign funds. It would also ease the pain of the U.S. shale sector and concerns about the wider U.S. junk bond asset class dominated by oil and mining firms. Pressure on major oil firms' dividends would ebb somewhat too. It is worth remembering, though, that addressing the supply glut does not do anything to assuage demand worries emerging from China and elsewhere.

* POLL-Oil to average just over $40 in 2016, biggest cut to forecasts in a year

* Russia cautious on prospects for oil cut deal with OPEC

* Oil sector's lavish dividend policy in spotlight as hard times

3/ FRAGILE CHINA

The coming week starts with one of the month's most closely watched economic indicators - China's official PMI, a measure of factory output. Expectations are for a sixth consecutive month of contraction. Uncertainty over the slowing economy's prospects is expected to prompt Chinese leaders to adopt a 6.5-7 percent target range for 2016 growth, sources familiar with their thinking have said. China's slowing growth is giving investors pause - the Shanghai Composite stocks index lost 22.6 percent in January, its worst month since October 2008.

* China Jan official PMI likely to show 6th month of contraction

* Hedge funds betting against China eye "Soros moment"

* China economic calendar

4/ THE BIG ONE

The China PMI may be big, but the U.S. jobs report, due next Friday, is still the biggest single market-moving piece of data in the world, even though it is arguably just a rounding error in an economy that employs 143 million people. Still, it will be closely watched for clues on the strength of the U.S. economy, which hit a soft patch in Q4 and could remain soggy in Q1. The economy is on its longest job creation run since records began and is close to full employment. But some are asking how long this can last. A Fed rate hike this year is no longer priced in - a dramatic pullback from the 2-3 hikes that were anticipated after December's "liftoff" and a million miles from the Fed's projections of four increases.

* U.S. economy hits soft patch in Q4 as inventories weigh

* Fed owns up to global risks in statement shift

* Global funds dump U.S. stocks and bonds amid January storm

5/ RESULTS RUSH

The coming week is set to be one of the heaviest so far in the European fourth-quarter earnings season. The hit to the energy sector from weak oil prices could become clear in BP and Shell results, while those from top banks such as UBS, Credit Suisse and ING could reveal the impact of turbulent financial markets. According to Thomson Reuters estimates, Europe's top companies are expected to report a 6 percent decline in Q4 revenues from a year ago, although headline earnings should increase 38.8 percent. Sixteen companies in the STOXX 600 European equity index have reported Q4 earnings so far and out of these, 69 percent have reported earnings above estimates.

* Rocky markets test the rise of amateur "algo" traders

* North American, London FX volumes slide

* U.S. earnings: Mattel, Andarko Feb. 1, Pfizer, Exxon, Dow Chemical Feb. 2, GM, Merck, Comcast, Visa Feb. 3, Philip Morris, Ralph Lauren Feb. 4

* Europe results: BT, Bankia, Julius Baer, Ryanair, BCP Feb. 1, BP, Ferrari, UBS, Danske Bank, TalkTalk, LVMH, BBVA, GlaxoSmithKline, ABB, Syngenta Feb. 3, Royal Dutch Shell, Credit Suisse, Vodafone, ING, Statoil, Smith & Nephew, Daimler Feb. 4

(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Mark Heinrich)