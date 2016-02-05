LONDON Feb 5 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ EYES ON YELLEN
All eyes will be on U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen's semi-annual testimony before Congress in the coming
week. Just a couple of months after the Fed raised interest
rates for the first time in almost a decade, the market has all
but priced out any further increases this year. The dollar's
sharp nose dive reflects this thinking. With fewer U.S. jobs
than expected created in January and recent data suggesting the
world's largest economy is in a soft patch, few will expect
Yellen to take a hawkish tone.
2/ TOO STRONG
The dollar's sharp fall in one of its worst weeks since the
financial crisis was accompanied by an explicit warning from a
Fed policymaker about the "significant consequences" for the
U.S. economy of further strength in the currency. But the
greenback's fall has also created headaches for the Bank of
Japan and the European Central Bank. The yen reversed its
decline since the BOJ introduced negative interest rates on Jan.
29 while the euro soared above $1.12. Of course, no one will
admit to waging a currency war but the risk of competitive
devaluations is growing.
3/ WEAK
Another headache for ECB chief Mario Draghi is the feeble
rate of euro zone growth and inflation. Data due in the coming
eek is likely to show the bloc grew just 0.3 percent in the
final quarter of 2015, matching the pace of the previous three
months. Inflation is nowhere near the ECB's target of close to 2
percent. German GDP, meanwhile, grew just 0.3 percent, according
to economists polled by Reuters
4/ SPANISH STALEMATE
Seeking to break Spain's political deadlock, King Felipe has
asked Socialist head Pedro Sanchez to lead talks to form a new
government. But the chances of success are slim since Sanchez
would need to strike a deal with several parties whose policies
are incompatible. He's ruled out a coalition with the outgoing
PP and members of his party oppose a deal with anti-austerity
Podemos. Also, he won't seek backing from any of the parties
that favor Catalonian independence, suggesting the political
gridlock triggered by an inconclusive election on Dec. 20 looks
set to continue. Markets are keeping a wary eye on developments.
Spanish 10-year bonds have underperformed Italian equivalents
this year but the spread is less than a third of 2016 peaks.
5/ PROPPED UP BY COST CUTS
The coming week promises to be another busy one for European
earnings, with results due from leading banks such as Societe
Generale and UniCredit, as well as Nokia, ARM, Glencore, Rio
Tinto and Pernod Ricard. So far, European fourth-quarter
earnings have been boosted by cost-cutting and better operating
margins, and the rise in earnings in Europe has contrasted with
falls in the United States. European stock markets are yet to
get any solid boost, though, as external events, such as a sharp
drop in commodity prices, have had more of an impact on markets.
