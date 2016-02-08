Feb 8 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them. 1/ EYES ON YELLEN All eyes will be on U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's semi-annual testimony before Congress in the coming week. Just a couple of months after the Fed raised interest rates for the first time in almost a decade, the market has all but priced out any further increases this year. The dollar's sharp nose dive reflects this thinking. With fewer U.S. jobs than expected created in January and recent data suggesting the world's largest economy is in a soft patch, few will expect Yellen to take a hawkish tone. * Fed's "accommodation" outrun by tightening credit * U.S. job growth slows, unemployment rate at 8-year low * Yellen testimony to House Financial Services Committee Feb. 10, Senate Banking Committee Feb. 11 2/ TOO STRONG The dollar's sharp fall in one of its worst weeks since the financial crisis was accompanied by an explicit warning from a Fed policymaker about the "significant consequences" for the U.S. economy of further strength in the currency. But the greenback's fall has also created headaches for the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank. The yen reversed its decline since the BOJ introduced negative interest rates on Jan. 29 while the euro soared above $1.12. Of course, no one will admit to waging a currency war but the risk of competitive devaluations is growing. * Hamstrung central banks struggle with currency temptations * Speculators veer towards stronger euro in headache for ECB * COLUMN-Banks drink from NIRP's poisoned well 3/ WEAK Another headache for ECB chief Mario Draghi is the feeble rate of euro zone growth and inflation. Data due in the coming week is likely to show the bloc grew just 0.3 percent in the final quarter of 2015, matching the pace of the previous three months. Inflation is nowhere near the ECB's target of close to 2 percent. German GDP, meanwhile, grew just 0.3 percent, according to economists polled by Reuters * ECB's Draghi says better to act too early than too late on low inflation [nL8N15J1 * Euro zone flash Q4 inflation Feb. 12, German flash inflation Feb. 12 4/ SPANISH STALEMATE Seeking to break Spain's political deadlock, King Felipe has asked Socialist head Pedro Sanchez to lead talks to form a new government. But the chances of success are slim since Sanchez would need to strike a deal with several parties whose policies are incompatible. He's ruled out a coalition with the outgoing PP, and members of his party oppose a deal with anti-austerity Podemos. Also, he won't seek backing from any of the parties that favour Catalonian independence, suggesting the political gridlock triggered by an inconclusive election on Dec. 20 looks set to continue. Markets are keeping a wary eye on developments. Spanish 10-year bonds have underperformed Italian equivalents this year but the spread is less than a third of 2016 peaks. * Socialists to try to form government in Spain, but chances slim * Podemos would overtake Socialists if new election held in Spain * Abandon centrists or you're on your own, Podemos tells Socialists * BREAKINGVIEWS-Spain at risk of a lost year 5/ PROPPED UP BY COST CUTS The coming week promises to be another busy one for European earnings, with results due from leading banks such as Societe Generale and UniCredit, as well as Nokia, ARM, Glencore, Rio Tinto and Pernod Ricard. So far, European fourth-quarter earnings have been boosted by cost-cutting and better operating margins, and the rise in earnings in Europe has contrasted with falls in the United States. European stock markets are yet to get any solid boost, though, as external events, such as a sharp drop in commodity prices, have had more of an impact on markets. * Lower costs and better margins buoy European earnings * Exxon slashes spending after smallest profit in years * UBS wealth management outflows take shine off profit jump * European earnings include UniCredit, Enel, ICAP, TUI Feb. 9, SAP, Voestalpine, Akzo Nobel, Heineken on Feb. 10, Societe Generale, Glencore, Shire, Rio Tinto Tate & Lyle, Pernod Ricard, Metro, Zurich Insurance Feb. 11. (Compiled by Nigel Stephenson)