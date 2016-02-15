LONDON Feb 12 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate the thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ DOOM LOOP
Where does this all end? In the past week, banks have been
dragged into the market turmoil stirred up by worries about a
Chinese economic slowdown and tumbling oil prices. The lenders
have been hit by negative official interest rates, a growing
universe of government debt with negative yields and flattening
yield curves, which make it difficult for them to turn a profit.
Traders say one issue of concern has been the risk that
sovereign wealth funds - especially those such as Norway and
Saudi Arabia, which have been hit by weak oil prices - have been
liquidating some of their equities portfolio to raise cash. On
the macro level, some countries' yield curves are already
hinting at an impending recession, although indicators of market
stress are still below levels seen in either the 2008-09 global
financial crisis or the 2011-12 euro zone debt crisis.
2/ NEGATIVITY DON'T PULL YOU THROUGH
Like many central bank policies currently in play, negative
interest rates were unthinkable before the Great Financial
Crisis but are now being used by increasingly desperate
policymakers to meet their inflation targets and prevent
economies from tipping into recession. The ECB and most recently
the Bank of Japan charge banks for parking cash at the central
bank. Could the Fed follow? Janet Yellen played down the idea
during Congressional testimony this week, but given how quickly
and dramatically the economic and market outlook has darkened,
nothing can be ruled out. Japan's 10-year bond yield went
negative and Sweden's central bank cut rates further below zero
this week, and the Fed itself said recently bank stress tests
would include a "severely adverse scenario" where short-term
Treasury yields go negative. Negative yields and interest rates
are crushing the profitability - and share price - of banks,
sending markets into a spin.
3/ PICKED OFF
One similarity to earlier crises in recent days was the
sight of markets picking a weak link within the euro zone.
Portuguese bond yields almost doubled in February, jumping above
4 percent. At this rate, it is just a matter of weeks before
they hit the same level at which Portugal lost market access
during the euro zone debt crisis. Of course, this time it's
different. The European Central Bank is buying Portuguese bonds
as part of its stimulus programme and also has a safety net
which it could activate if needed. That is somewhat reassuring,
except that the securities markets programme - a previous
bond-purchase scheme - did not have lasting results.
4/ SUMMIT OF ALL FEARS
British Prime Minister David Cameron will meet EU leaders at
the end of the coming week to try to agree on a reform package
to keep Britain in the European Union. If Cameron can claim some
kind of victory from the summit, markets reckon he will set a
date for a referendum on the issue, which they think will be
June. If so, sterling could be set for some big price moves in
the coming months - a rise in implied volatility over the coming
months shows that is already expected. Most economists reckon a
Brexit would cause the British economy, the pound, and bank
shares to suffer, but short-term gilt holders might benefit -
weaker growth is usually a tonic for British government bonds,
as it pushes down inflation and keeps interest rates low.
